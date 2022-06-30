Warner Bros. has dated an untitled “Godzilla vs. Kong” sequel for release on March 15, 2024, while “Dune: Part Two” is being shifted from Oct. 20, 2023 to Nov. 17, 2023. Both films — which are produced by Legendary — will be released in IMAX.

Adam Wingard, who directed 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” returns to direct the MonsterVerse follow-up, which will star Dan Stevens. Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Thomas Tull and Jon Jashni will produce.

“Dune 2,” meanwhile, finds Denis Villeneuve returning to the director’s chair with returning cast members Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem alongside new cast members Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken. 2021’s “Dune” was presented as an adaptation of the first half of Frank Herbert’s novel, with Villeneuve always hoping to complete the adaptation in a sequel the covered the second half of the book.

Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve and Tanya LaPointe are producers on “Dune: Part Two.” The film’s new November release date pits it directly opposite Lionsgate’s prequel “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.”

“Dune” grossed $400 million at the worldwide box office and scored 10 Oscar nominations and six wins, including Best Original Score, Best Film Editing and Best Cinematography.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” was a pandemic hit for Warner Bros., grossing $468 million worldwide despite being released on HBO Max the same day it hit theaters. This untitled follow-up will be the fifth film in the franchise after directed Gareth Edwards kicked things off with 2014’s “Godzilla,” which was followed by “Kong: Skull Island” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” before the two hulking behemoths traded blows in “Godzilla vs. Kong.