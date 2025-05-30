Golden Trailer Awards Winners List: ’28 Years Later’ Takes Home Top Prize

Share on X (formerly Twitter)

The 25th annual Golden Trailer Awards honored the year’s best teasers across film, television and digital media Thursday at the Orpheum Theatre.

Sony Pictures and Buddha Jones’ “28 Years Later” trailer took home the Best of Show award, the night’s top honor. The trailer also received two other awards for Most Original Trailer and Best Voice Over.

Apple TV+’s “Severance” dominated in the entertainment categories with five awards, and the “Wicked” team led the film categories with four wins. Disney came out as the top studio, earning 26 awards across categories and mediums.

This year the awards show handed out 114 different awards, but only the top 19 were presented live at the Orpheum. The categories spanned across television, film, digital media, advertisements, TV spots, graphic design and posters.

AV Agency was awarded Agency of the Year for their work in the field, making them the most-honored agency with nine wins at the 25th Annual GTAs. The agency are back-to-back winners of this award just added last year.

James “Murr” Murray hosted the awards show that honored the best in movie marketing. Founders and sisters Monica and Evelyn Brady executive produced the show.

Read the full list of winners below:

Televised Awards

Best Action

Ballerina “Trigger”, Lionsgate, AV Squad

Best Animation/Family

How To Train Your Dragon “Beasts”, Universal, Buddha Jones

Best Comedy

Friendship, “Gorgeous”, A24, GrandSon

Best Documentary (Feature Film) Bio Pic of an Individual

Jim Henson: Idea Man “Trailer”, Disney+, Buddha Jones

Best Documentary (Feature Film) Subject

Blink, National Geographic, Motive Creative

Best Drama

The Brutalist – Build, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Fantasy/Adventure

Wicked “Wickedness,” Universal Pictures, Trailer Park Group

Best Horror

Sinners “Magic”, Warner Bros. Pictures, AV Squad

Best Independent Trailer

Anora, “Love Story”, NEON, GrandSon

Best Music

Mickey 17 “Life”, Warner Bros. Pictures, JAX

Best Thriller

Black Bag, “Loyalty”, Focus Features, Wild Card Creative Group

Best Video Game Trailer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, “Zombies Reveal Trailer”, Activision, Aspect

Most Original Trailer

28 Years Later “Days”, Sony, Buddha Jones

Best Summer 2025 Blockbuster Trailer

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning “Certainty”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad

Best Teaser

M3gan 2.0 “The Icon”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Best Comedy (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

The Studio, “Movies”, Apple TV+, Wild Card Creative Group

Best Drama (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

Severance Season 2 RTO Teaser, Apple TV+, TRANSIT

Agency of the Year

AV Squad

Best of Show

28 Years Later “Days”, Sony, Buddha Jones

Non-Show Awards

Best Independent Trailer Ultra Low (for film budget shot under 3.1 million)

Sew Torn, The Playmaker Munich, Good Hands

Golden Fleece

Megalopolis – Now, American Zoetrope, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Voice Over (The Don LaFontaine Award)

28 Years Later “Days”, Sony, Buddha Jones

Best Sound Editing

Sinners “Seen”, Warner Bros. Pictures, AV Squad

Best Original Score

One Battle After Another: ‘Rise & Shine’, Warner Bros., Major Major

Best Motion/Title Graphics

The Alto Knights, Trailer “War”, Warner Bros. Discovery, BOND

Best Faith Based Trailer

Rule Breaker, Angel Studio, Trailer Park Group

Best Romance

A Nice Indian Boy Trailer, Blue Harbor Entertainment, Major Major/Stampede Studios

Trashiest Trailer

HOW TO KILL MONSTERS, Believe, Dark Sky Films, Hungry Monster Entertainment

International Trailers

Best Foreign Action

Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In, Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative

Best Foreign Animation/Family

Flow, Journey, Curzon, Silk Factory

Best Foreign Comedy

THE FISHERMAN, Luu Vision Media, THE FILM AGENCY

Best Foreign Documentary

Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story, Banger Films + NFB, StageNameCreative

Best Foreign Drama

NUREMBERG, TNT4 CHANNEL, TNT4 CHANNEL

Best Foreign Horror

The Radleys | Bloodline, Sky UK, Trailer Park Group

Best Foreign Independent Trailer

Broken Bird, Catalyst Studio, Good Hands

Best Foreign Music

Emilia Pérez, Bingo, Netflix, Big Picture Entertainment

Best Foreign Thriller

Ad Vitam, ‘Last Chance’, Netflix, Ignition Creative London

Most Original Foreign Trailer

Kneecap, Redband, Curzon, Silk Factory

Best Foreign Teaser

Deti Peremen, NMG Studio – START Studio, Trailermakers

TV SPOTS FOR FEATURE FILMS

Best Action TV Spot

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning “Crackle”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad

Best Animation/Family TV Spot

The Wild Robot “Academy Love”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Best Comedy TV Spot

Deadpool & Wolverine “Ready”, The Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad

Best Documentary TV spot

Endurance, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama TV Spot

A Complete Unknown, “Icon”, Searchlight Pictures, Wild Card Creative Group

Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot

Wicked | Get Ready, Universal Pictures, Trailer Park Group

Best Foreign TV Spot

MASTERFULLY CRAFTED MOVIES, TNT4 CHANNEL, TNT4 CHANNEL

Best Graphics in a TV Spot

Deadpool and Wolverine, Come Again, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Horror TV Spot

The Monkey, “Shit”, Neon, Requiem

Best Independent TV Spot

Anora “Fun Review Safe”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Best Music TV Spot

Blink, National Geographic, Motive Creative

Best Romance TV Spot

Anora “One Question”, NEON, AV Squad

Best Sound Editing in a TV spot

Hit Man | Breath, Netflix, Trailer Park Group

Best Thriller TV Spot

Sinners, Ready, Warner Bros., Create Advertising Group

Most Original TV Spot

MASTERFULLY CRAFTED MOVIES, TNT4 CHANNEL, TNT4 CHANNEL

Trailers for TV/Streaming Series

Best Action (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

Senna, “Forever”, Netflix, GrandSon

Best Animation/Family (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy, Epic Story, Disney+, Silk Factory

Best Documentary (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

Surviving Black Hawk Down, “Courage”, Netflix, Wild Card Creative Group

Best Fantasy Adventure (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

House of the Dragon Season 2, Official Trailer, HBO MAX, Intermission Film

Best Foreign (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

The Sticky, Heist, Amazon MGM Studios, Screenland Creative

Best Graphics in a (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S2, Prime, BOND

Best Horror/Thriller (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

Severance S2, “Welcome Back”, Apple TV+, Wild Card Creative Group

Best Music (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

Severance Season 2 RTO Teaser, Apple TV+, TRANSIT

Best Original Score (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

The Madness – “Escape”, Netflix, MOCEAN

Best Sound Editing in a (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

Senna, “Forever”, Netflix, GrandSon

Best Voice Over in a (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

A Real Bug’s Life, National Geographic, Ultrabland

Most Original (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

Severance Season 2 RTO Teaser, Apple TV+, TRANSIT

Best OTO (One Time Only) Special

Presenting the 2025 Best Picture Nominees, The Academy of Motion Pictures and Science, REBEL

Best Promo for a TV Network

ATV+ , Alive Cutdown, Apple TV +, Create Advertising Group

TV Spots for TV/Streaming Series

Best Action TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series

Arcane S2, Reckoning, Netflix, Tiny Hero

Best Animation/Family TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series

The Fairly Odd Parents: A Whole New World, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio

Best Comedy TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series

The Studio, “Thank You”, Apple TV+, Wild Card Creative Group

Best Documentary TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series

David Blaine: Do Not Attempt, National Geographic, Ultrabland

Best Drama TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series

Shōgun, ‘Outstanding’, Disney+, Ignition Creative London

Best Horror/Thriller TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series

Squid Game S2 | PHENOMENON, Netflix, Trailer Park Group

Best Music TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series

Arcane S2, Reckoning, Netflix, Tiny Hero

Most Original TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series

Fallout, “Wasteland Review”, Amazon MGM Studios, Aspect

Digital

Best Digital | Action

Daredevil: Born Again, Seeing Red, Disney +, Create Advertising Group

Best Digital | Animation/Family

Inside Out 2, Get Ready, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Digital | Comedy

Deadpool & Wolverine – “Dawn of Popcorn”, Walt Disney Studios, MOCEAN

Best Digital | Drama

Out Of My Mind Disney+ “Beautiful” Trailer, Disney Branded Television

Best Digital | Fantasy Adventure

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes :30 “Apes Home”, Disney, REBEL

Best Digital | Horror/Thriller

Severance Season 2: Digital Campaign, Apple TV+, Leroy & Rose

Innovative Advertising for Feature Film

Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film

Wicked “Poetry in Emotion”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Best Action/Thriller TrailerByte (Feature Film)

Twisters, Tornado Alarm, Warner Bros. Discovery, Tiny Hero

Best Animation TrailerByte (Feature Film)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Protect, Disney +, Create Advertising Group

Best Comedy/Drama TrailerByte (Feature Film)

A Minecraft Movie “You Died”, Warner Bros. Pictures, AV Squad

Best Horror/Thriller TrailerByte (Feature Film)

The Monkey, ‘Terrify’, Black Bear, Ignition Creative London

Best Viral Campaign for a Feature Film

Wicked Campaign, Universal, REBEL

Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Under 2minutes)

Fly Me to the Moon — Lance Vespertine Explains It All, Apple +, Rubber Sole Creative

Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Over 2minutes)

F1, “BTS”, Warner Bros., Wild Card Creative Group

Innovative Advertising for TV/Streaming Series

Most Innovative Advertising for a TV/Streaming Series

Black Mirror – Nubbin Entertainment – 30 Spot, Netflix, ZEALOT

Best Action/Thriller TrailerByte (TV/Streaming Series)

Fallout, ‘Doom Scrolling’, Prime Video, Ignition Creative London

Best Comedy/Drama TrailerByte (TV/Streaming Series)

The Greatest Hits, Spotify Playlist, Searchlight Pictures, Tiny Hero

Best Viral Campaign (TV/Streaming Series)

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Social Teaser Campaign, Hulu Originals

Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Under 2minutes)

Slow Horses — Who Meets Their Demise in Season 4?, Apple TV+, Intermission Film

Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Over 2minutes)

The Penguin: Becoming The Penguin, HBO, Marketing AV

POSTERS

Best Action Poster

The Crow – Murder of Crows Poster, Lionsgate, AV Print

Best Animation/Family Poster

Moana 2: D23 Specialty Poster, Walt Disney Studios Creative Advertising, Leroy & Rose

Best Billboard (for Feature Film or TV/Streaming Series)

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Diorama Billboard, ABC

Best Comedy Poster

A REAL PAIN, Searchlight, Intermission Film

Best Documentary Poster

Jim Henson: Idea Man Key Art, Disney Branded Television

Best Drama Poster

Back to Black – Watercolor Poster, Focus Features, AV Print

Best Foreign Poster

The Poet, Central Partnership/Kinoslovo, Good Thursday

Best Horror Poster

Azrael – Payoff Poster, IFC Films, MOCEAN

Best Independent Poster

Killer of Men, “In His Head”, Quiver Distribution, Champ & Pepper

Best International Poster

The Monkey, Black Bear, Ignition Creative London

Best Teaser Poster

Death of a Unicorn – Teaser Poster, A24, AV Print

Best Thriller Poster

Blink Twice One Sheet, MGM Amazon, 27×40

Best Wildposts (Teaser Campaign)

The First Omen – Woman, Baby, Satan, Disney Home Entertainment, The Refinery

Most Original Poster

Sinners – Fortnite Poster, Warner Bros., AV Print

Best Motion Poster

Inside Out 2, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Comedy Poster (for a TV/streaming series)

The Studio, Apple TV+, GrandSon

Best Documentary/Reality Poster (for a TV/streaming series)

DRIVE TO SURVIVE, Netflix, Intermission Film

Best Drama/Action Poster (for a TV/streaming series)

The Last of Us | S2 teaser, Max Originals Marketing, BLT Communications

Best Horror/Thriller Poster (for a TV/streaming series)

Squid Game Season 2, Stair Maze Vertical, Netflix, The Refinery

Best Wildposts (for a TV/streaming series)

Only Murders in the Building S4 – Character Banners, Hulu, The Refinery