Golden Trailer Awards Winners List: ’28 Years Later’ Takes Home Top Prize

The 25th annual Golden Trailer Awards honored the year’s best teasers across film, television and digital media Thursday at the Orpheum Theatre.
Sony Pictures and Buddha Jones’ “28 Years Later” trailer took home the Best of Show award, the night’s top honor. The trailer also received two other awards for Most Original Trailer and Best Voice Over.
Apple TV+’s “Severance” dominated in the entertainment categories with five awards, and the “Wicked” team led the film categories with four wins. Disney came out as the top studio, earning 26 awards across categories and mediums.
This year the awards show handed out 114 different awards, but only the top 19 were presented live at the Orpheum. The categories spanned across television, film, digital media, advertisements, TV spots, graphic design and posters.
AV Agency was awarded Agency of the Year for their work in the field, making them the most-honored agency with nine wins at the 25th Annual GTAs. The agency are back-to-back winners of this award just added last year.
James “Murr” Murray hosted the awards show that honored the best in movie marketing. Founders and sisters Monica and Evelyn Brady executive produced the show.
Read the full list of winners below:
Televised Awards
Best Action
Ballerina “Trigger”, Lionsgate, AV Squad
Best Animation/Family
How To Train Your Dragon “Beasts”, Universal, Buddha Jones
Best Comedy
Friendship, “Gorgeous”, A24, GrandSon
Best Documentary (Feature Film) Bio Pic of an Individual
Jim Henson: Idea Man “Trailer”, Disney+, Buddha Jones
Best Documentary (Feature Film) Subject
Blink, National Geographic, Motive Creative
Best Drama
The Brutalist – Build, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Fantasy/Adventure
Wicked “Wickedness,” Universal Pictures, Trailer Park Group
Best Horror
Sinners “Magic”, Warner Bros. Pictures, AV Squad
Best Independent Trailer
Anora, “Love Story”, NEON, GrandSon
Best Music
Mickey 17 “Life”, Warner Bros. Pictures, JAX
Best Thriller
Black Bag, “Loyalty”, Focus Features, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Video Game Trailer
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, “Zombies Reveal Trailer”, Activision, Aspect
Most Original Trailer
28 Years Later “Days”, Sony, Buddha Jones
Best Summer 2025 Blockbuster Trailer
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning “Certainty”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad
Best Teaser
M3gan 2.0 “The Icon”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Best Comedy (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
The Studio, “Movies”, Apple TV+, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Drama (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
Severance Season 2 RTO Teaser, Apple TV+, TRANSIT
Agency of the Year
AV Squad
Best of Show
28 Years Later “Days”, Sony, Buddha Jones
Non-Show Awards
Best Independent Trailer Ultra Low (for film budget shot under 3.1 million)
Sew Torn, The Playmaker Munich, Good Hands
Golden Fleece
Megalopolis – Now, American Zoetrope, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Voice Over (The Don LaFontaine Award)
28 Years Later “Days”, Sony, Buddha Jones
Best Sound Editing
Sinners “Seen”, Warner Bros. Pictures, AV Squad
Best Original Score
One Battle After Another: ‘Rise & Shine’, Warner Bros., Major Major
Best Motion/Title Graphics
The Alto Knights, Trailer “War”, Warner Bros. Discovery, BOND
Best Faith Based Trailer
Rule Breaker, Angel Studio, Trailer Park Group
Best Romance
A Nice Indian Boy Trailer, Blue Harbor Entertainment, Major Major/Stampede Studios
Trashiest Trailer
HOW TO KILL MONSTERS, Believe, Dark Sky Films, Hungry Monster Entertainment
International Trailers
Best Foreign Action
Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In, Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative
Best Foreign Animation/Family
Flow, Journey, Curzon, Silk Factory
Best Foreign Comedy
THE FISHERMAN, Luu Vision Media, THE FILM AGENCY
Best Foreign Documentary
Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story, Banger Films + NFB, StageNameCreative
Best Foreign Drama
NUREMBERG, TNT4 CHANNEL, TNT4 CHANNEL
Best Foreign Horror
The Radleys | Bloodline, Sky UK, Trailer Park Group
Best Foreign Independent Trailer
Broken Bird, Catalyst Studio, Good Hands
Best Foreign Music
Emilia Pérez, Bingo, Netflix, Big Picture Entertainment
Best Foreign Thriller
Ad Vitam, ‘Last Chance’, Netflix, Ignition Creative London
Most Original Foreign Trailer
Kneecap, Redband, Curzon, Silk Factory
Best Foreign Teaser
Deti Peremen, NMG Studio – START Studio, Trailermakers
TV SPOTS FOR FEATURE FILMS
Best Action TV Spot
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning “Crackle”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad
Best Animation/Family TV Spot
The Wild Robot “Academy Love”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Best Comedy TV Spot
Deadpool & Wolverine “Ready”, The Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad
Best Documentary TV spot
Endurance, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Drama TV Spot
A Complete Unknown, “Icon”, Searchlight Pictures, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot
Wicked | Get Ready, Universal Pictures, Trailer Park Group
Best Foreign TV Spot
MASTERFULLY CRAFTED MOVIES, TNT4 CHANNEL, TNT4 CHANNEL
Best Graphics in a TV Spot
Deadpool and Wolverine, Come Again, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Horror TV Spot
The Monkey, “Shit”, Neon, Requiem
Best Independent TV Spot
Anora “Fun Review Safe”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Best Music TV Spot
Blink, National Geographic, Motive Creative
Best Romance TV Spot
Anora “One Question”, NEON, AV Squad
Best Sound Editing in a TV spot
Hit Man | Breath, Netflix, Trailer Park Group
Best Thriller TV Spot
Sinners, Ready, Warner Bros., Create Advertising Group
Most Original TV Spot
MASTERFULLY CRAFTED MOVIES, TNT4 CHANNEL, TNT4 CHANNEL
Trailers for TV/Streaming Series
Best Action (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
Senna, “Forever”, Netflix, GrandSon
Best Animation/Family (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy, Epic Story, Disney+, Silk Factory
Best Documentary (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
Surviving Black Hawk Down, “Courage”, Netflix, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Fantasy Adventure (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
House of the Dragon Season 2, Official Trailer, HBO MAX, Intermission Film
Best Foreign (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
The Sticky, Heist, Amazon MGM Studios, Screenland Creative
Best Graphics in a (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S2, Prime, BOND
Best Horror/Thriller (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
Severance S2, “Welcome Back”, Apple TV+, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Music (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
Severance Season 2 RTO Teaser, Apple TV+, TRANSIT
Best Original Score (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
The Madness – “Escape”, Netflix, MOCEAN
Best Sound Editing in a (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
Senna, “Forever”, Netflix, GrandSon
Best Voice Over in a (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
A Real Bug’s Life, National Geographic, Ultrabland
Most Original (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
Severance Season 2 RTO Teaser, Apple TV+, TRANSIT
Best OTO (One Time Only) Special
Presenting the 2025 Best Picture Nominees, The Academy of Motion Pictures and Science, REBEL
Best Promo for a TV Network
ATV+ , Alive Cutdown, Apple TV +, Create Advertising Group
TV Spots for TV/Streaming Series
Best Action TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
Arcane S2, Reckoning, Netflix, Tiny Hero
Best Animation/Family TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
The Fairly Odd Parents: A Whole New World, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio
Best Comedy TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
The Studio, “Thank You”, Apple TV+, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Documentary TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
David Blaine: Do Not Attempt, National Geographic, Ultrabland
Best Drama TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
Shōgun, ‘Outstanding’, Disney+, Ignition Creative London
Best Horror/Thriller TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
Squid Game S2 | PHENOMENON, Netflix, Trailer Park Group
Best Music TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
Arcane S2, Reckoning, Netflix, Tiny Hero
Most Original TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
Fallout, “Wasteland Review”, Amazon MGM Studios, Aspect
Digital
Best Digital | Action
Daredevil: Born Again, Seeing Red, Disney +, Create Advertising Group
Best Digital | Animation/Family
Inside Out 2, Get Ready, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Digital | Comedy
Deadpool & Wolverine – “Dawn of Popcorn”, Walt Disney Studios, MOCEAN
Best Digital | Drama
Out Of My Mind Disney+ “Beautiful” Trailer, Disney Branded Television
Best Digital | Fantasy Adventure
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes :30 “Apes Home”, Disney, REBEL
Best Digital | Horror/Thriller
Severance Season 2: Digital Campaign, Apple TV+, Leroy & Rose
Innovative Advertising for Feature Film
Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film
Wicked “Poetry in Emotion”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Best Action/Thriller TrailerByte (Feature Film)
Twisters, Tornado Alarm, Warner Bros. Discovery, Tiny Hero
Best Animation TrailerByte (Feature Film)
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Protect, Disney +, Create Advertising Group
Best Comedy/Drama TrailerByte (Feature Film)
A Minecraft Movie “You Died”, Warner Bros. Pictures, AV Squad
Best Horror/Thriller TrailerByte (Feature Film)
The Monkey, ‘Terrify’, Black Bear, Ignition Creative London
Best Viral Campaign for a Feature Film
Wicked Campaign, Universal, REBEL
Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Under 2minutes)
Fly Me to the Moon — Lance Vespertine Explains It All, Apple +, Rubber Sole Creative
Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Over 2minutes)
F1, “BTS”, Warner Bros., Wild Card Creative Group
Innovative Advertising for TV/Streaming Series
Most Innovative Advertising for a TV/Streaming Series
Black Mirror – Nubbin Entertainment – 30 Spot, Netflix, ZEALOT
Best Action/Thriller TrailerByte (TV/Streaming Series)
Fallout, ‘Doom Scrolling’, Prime Video, Ignition Creative London
Best Comedy/Drama TrailerByte (TV/Streaming Series)
The Greatest Hits, Spotify Playlist, Searchlight Pictures, Tiny Hero
Best Viral Campaign (TV/Streaming Series)
Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Social Teaser Campaign, Hulu Originals
Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Under 2minutes)
Slow Horses — Who Meets Their Demise in Season 4?, Apple TV+, Intermission Film
Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Over 2minutes)
The Penguin: Becoming The Penguin, HBO, Marketing AV
POSTERS
Best Action Poster
The Crow – Murder of Crows Poster, Lionsgate, AV Print
Best Animation/Family Poster
Moana 2: D23 Specialty Poster, Walt Disney Studios Creative Advertising, Leroy & Rose
Best Billboard (for Feature Film or TV/Streaming Series)
Abbott Elementary Season 4 Diorama Billboard, ABC
Best Comedy Poster
A REAL PAIN, Searchlight, Intermission Film
Best Documentary Poster
Jim Henson: Idea Man Key Art, Disney Branded Television
Best Drama Poster
Back to Black – Watercolor Poster, Focus Features, AV Print
Best Foreign Poster
The Poet, Central Partnership/Kinoslovo, Good Thursday
Best Horror Poster
Azrael – Payoff Poster, IFC Films, MOCEAN
Best Independent Poster
Killer of Men, “In His Head”, Quiver Distribution, Champ & Pepper
Best International Poster
The Monkey, Black Bear, Ignition Creative London
Best Teaser Poster
Death of a Unicorn – Teaser Poster, A24, AV Print
Best Thriller Poster
Blink Twice One Sheet, MGM Amazon, 27×40
Best Wildposts (Teaser Campaign)
The First Omen – Woman, Baby, Satan, Disney Home Entertainment, The Refinery
Most Original Poster
Sinners – Fortnite Poster, Warner Bros., AV Print
Best Motion Poster
Inside Out 2, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Comedy Poster (for a TV/streaming series)
The Studio, Apple TV+, GrandSon
Best Documentary/Reality Poster (for a TV/streaming series)
DRIVE TO SURVIVE, Netflix, Intermission Film
Best Drama/Action Poster (for a TV/streaming series)
The Last of Us | S2 teaser, Max Originals Marketing, BLT Communications
Best Horror/Thriller Poster (for a TV/streaming series)
Squid Game Season 2, Stair Maze Vertical, Netflix, The Refinery
Best Wildposts (for a TV/streaming series)
Only Murders in the Building S4 – Character Banners, Hulu, The Refinery