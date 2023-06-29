‘Good Burger 2’ Adds Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell and More to Cast of Long-Awaited Sequel

Paramount+ and Nickelodeon Studios announced Friday additional cast members for “Good Burger 2,” the long-awaited sequel to the 90’s film starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. Lil Rey Howery, Jillian Bell and more will appear in the film alongside Thompson and co-star Kel Mitchell, with the sequel set to air on Paramount+ later this year.

In addition to Howery (“Get Out,” “Vacation Friends”) and Bell (“Murder Mystery 2, “Brittany Runs a Marathon”), new additions announced for the film include Kamaia Fairburn (“Blockbuster,” “Holly Hobbie”) ​​Alex R. Hibbert (“Moonlight,” “The Chi”), Fabrizio Guido (“Perry Mason,” “Mr. Iglesias”), Elizabeth Hinkler (“The Good Doctor,” “Tiny Beautiful Things”) and Anabel Graetz (“Free Guy, The Mothership”).

The film is a sequel to the 1997 Brian Robbins-directed comedy, which was based on the recurring sketch on the Nickelodeon series “All That.” The first film centered around Ed (Mitchell) and Dexter Reed (Thompson) as they try to save the old burger joint at which they both work.

The sequel will see the two reunite in the present day. The new film’s description reads:

“Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.”

“Good Burger 2” is written by executive producers Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert (“All That,” “Good Burger”) and directed by Phil Traill (“The Middle,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Single Drunk Female”). James III (“Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan,” “All That”) is also a writer on the film.

Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action co-heads Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin will oversee production for Nickelodeon Studios, while Brittany Cope serves as Nickelodeon’s executive in charge of production.