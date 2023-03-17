Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell to Return for Nickelodeon’s ‘Good Burger 2’

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are serving up a sequel to the iconic ‘90s feature film “Good Burger.”

“Good Burger 2,” which has been greenlit by Nickelodeon Studios and Paramount+, will follow Dexter Reed (Keenan Thompson) and original cashier, Ed (Kel Mitchell), as they reunite in the present day at the fast-food restaurant.

“Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails,” the official description states. “Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.”

The film is written by executive producers Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert (“All That,” “Good Burger”) and directed by Phil Traill (“The Middle,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Single Drunk Female”). James III (“Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan,” “All That”) is also a writer on the film.

Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action co-heads Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin will oversee production for Nickelodeon Studios, while Brittany Cope serves as Nickelodeon’s executive in charge of production.

“’Good Burger’ is such a beloved movie that fans have cherished for years,” Phelan and Olin said in a statement. “Packed with comedy, cameos and plenty of Easter eggs from the original, ‘Good Burger 2’ will bring the nostalgia fans and a new generation of viewers together for another wild, hilarious Good Burger adventure.”

Production on the film is slated to begin in May, with a premiere scheduled for later this year exclusively on Paramount+.

The “Good Burger” feature film, which is based on the original sketch that first aired on the “All That” in 1994, was released worldwide by Paramount Pictures in 1997.

Mitchell played Ed on the comedy series for Seasons 1 through 5 of “All That” and returned for the show’s 2019 revival, which found Ed working at Good Burger for 20 years as manager of the trainees.

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!” Thompson said in a statement. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

“Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years,” Mitchell added. “It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.”

Thompson is represented by UTA and managed by Michael Goldman. Mitchell is represented by UTA and managed by Alex Goodman at Levity Live.