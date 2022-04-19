Climate Change Playbook Good Energy

Polar Bear (Ursus maritimus) reflected in pools on melting ice on Sabinebukta Bay at Irminger Point. Photograph by Paul Souders/Illustration by TheWrap

Why Screenwriters Should Keep Climate Change Top of Mind in Their Scripts

by | April 19, 2022 @ 3:00 AM

Just 2.8% of film and TV scripts released between 2016-2020 even mentioned climate change, according to the nonprofit Good Energy

There’s a hilarious scene in HBO Max’s “Hacks” where Ava challenges her boss Deborah Vance as to what exactly she thinks millennials are entitled to: “Expensive ass health care? The planet ruined by climate change?” The scene is hardly “about” climate change, more of a passing remark and joke, but it starts a conversation that keeps the ongoing climate crisis top of mind.

That’s the goal of the folks at the nonprofit organization Good Energy, which on Tuesday put out a “playbook” for screenwriters about how they can introduce substantive ideas about climate change and global warming into their scripts and storytelling.

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

