Inside Coverfly’s Plan to Reinvent How Hollywood Discovers Screenwriters

by | May 21, 2021 @ 1:15 PM

“The industry doesn’t just want data. It wants specific needs and personalized recommendations,” software company’s CEO John Rhodes says

As pressure builds on Hollywood to find screenwriters with stories that reflect the life experience of a diversified audience, Coverfly, a software company that recommends writers to studios, is turning to Big Data to help fill the need.

Coverfly has already been used by studios, film festivals and script coverage services to handle the influx of screenplays they get each day. But in recent years, Coverfly has amassed a searchable database for producers, managers, literary agents and executives to find emerging, yet unsigned writing talent. And with the COVID-19 pandemic as a backdrop, Coverfly’s platform has been a boon for industry players looking to discover talent without the benefit of film festivals or in-person meetings.

Become a member to read more.
Brian Welk

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

