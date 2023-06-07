Over four years after its debut, Amazon Prime Video has dropped the trailer for “Good Omens” Season 2. The six-episode season is set to premiere on July 28.

Season 1 of the fantasy comedy ended in the same manner as Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 book of the same name. After the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant) somehow manage to stop Armageddon, they stop to take in the world. But as this trailer teases, their peace will be short-lived.

When the head of the angels Gabriel (Jon Hamm) disappears, Heaven is thrown into chaos. The mystery deepens when he appears on the doorstep of Aziraphale’s bookshop, completely devoid of his memories. According to a press release for the series, this season will range from “before The Beginning, to biblical times, grave robbing in Victorian Edinburgh, the Blitz of 1940s England, all the way through to modern day.”

Though the trailer showcases car chases, costumes changes and hints at an all-out war, it also centers around what has long made this series so appealing to fans: Aziraphale and Crowley’s relationship. As Gabriel asks, “Do you know what it’s like when you don’t know anything at all, and yet you’re totally certain that everything would be better if you were just near one particular person?” the camera cuts between Sheen and Tennant.

The first season of “Good Omens” premiered in 2019 with generally favorable reviews and an impressive cast. In addition to Sheen, Tennant and Hamm, that installment included appearances from Nick Offerman, Frances McDormand, Michael McKean, Benedict Cumberbatch and Brian Cox.

Not much is known about who will appear in Season 2. In addition to the aforementioned three leads, Doon Mackichan (archangel Michael) and Gloria Obianyo (archangel Uriel) will reprise their original roles. A handful of actors from last season are also set to appear in new roles, including Miranda Richardson, who will play the demon Shax; Maggie Service who will play Maggie; and Nina Sosanya who will play Nina. Newcomers Liz Carr (angel Saraqael), Quelin Sepulveda (angel Muriel) and Shelley Conn (demon Beelzebub) will also be part of this season. However, when it comes to “Good Omens,” it’s the story that’s arguably more interesting than the cast.

The first season of the Prime Video original was a fairly faithful adaptation of Gaiman and Pratchett’s novel of the same name. Because of its ending, Pratchett’s death in 2015 and the fact the comedy was marketed as a limited series, many assumed “Good Omens” wouldn’t continue after Season 1. Instead, the series has been given “wholly original” a second season in the summer of 2021.

Gaiman has returned to co-showrun and executive produce alongside EP Douglas Mackinnon, who also directed all six episodes. Other executive producers include John Finnemore, BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole and Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, who represents Terry Pratchett’s estate. Finnemore also served as co-writer in addition to Gaiman.