‘The Goonies’ Sequel Taps ‘Old Henry’ Screenwriter Potsy Ponciroli

The long-awaited “Goonies” sequel inches forward. Warner Bros. has hired Potsy Ponciroli, writer and director of warmly reviewed indie western “Old Henry,” to write the screenplay for the legacy sequel for Warner Bros Motion Picture Group.

No director is currently attached, but Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Holly Bario will produce for Amblin Entertainment alongside Chris Columbus (who wrote the original), with Lauren Shuler Donner serving as executive producer.

Plot details are being kept in a sunken pirate ship, guarded by a menacing octopus — in other words, under wraps.

Recently, the cast of the original film reunited for star Ke Huy Quan’s hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, with the same group (including Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Quan and Corey Feldman) showing up to the premiere of “Love Hurts.” “Love Hurts” reunited Astin and Quan on screen for the first time in almost 40 years.

This June marks the 40th anniversary of the movie, which centered around a group of kids who go on a magical treasure hunt in the Pacific Northwest. It is remembered fondly for its rollicking adventure and for being the quintessential “Steven Spielberg presents” movie. It’s also known for the absolute killer theme song by Cyndi Lauper. The original was directed by the great Richard Donner, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 91.

A sequel has been brought up as a possibility throughout the years, with Astin saying in 2007 that a sequel was “an absolute certainty,” spurred, in part, by blockbuster DVD sales. A year later, in a blog post on his own The Feldman Journal, Feldman said that it was never going to happen. But hope persisted, with various cast members and even Donner floating the idea over the years.

More recently, it was reported in September last year that a sequel was in the works, which generated feedback from Feldman and Martha Plimpton that it simply wasn’t going to happen. Now it looks like it is nearly a reality. And, as we know, Goonies never say die.