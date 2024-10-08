‘Goosebumps: The Vanishing’ Sets January Premiere Date at Disney+, Hulu

“Goosebumps: The Vanishing” will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on Jan. 10.

The second season of the Disney Branded Television anthology series, which is based on the bestselling book series published by Scholastic, follows twins Cece and Devin Brewer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, where they’re sent to spend a summer with their divorced dad.

“A threat is stirring, and they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery,” the logline states. “As they delve into the unknown, Cece, Devin and their friends — Alex, CJ and Frankie — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.”

The season draws on elements from some of the most popular books, including “Stay Out of the Basement, “The Haunted Car,” “Monster Blood,” “The Girl Who Cried Monster,” “The Ghost Next Door,” “Welcome to Camp Nightmare” and more.

“Goosebumps: The Vanishing” stars David Schwimmer as Anthony Brewer, Ana Ortiz as Jen, Jayden Bartels as Cece, Sam McCarthy as Devin, Elijah M. Cooper as CJ, Galilea La Salvia as Frankie, Francesca Noel as Alex and Stony Blyden as Trey.

The series is developed by Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman along with showrunner Hillary Winston, who all executive produced alongside Neal H. Moritz, Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman, Pavun Shetty, Conor Welch, Erin O’Malley, Karl Frankenfield and James Eagan.

Sony Pictures Television serves as producer.