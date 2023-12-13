After an original postponement due to the effects of the dual strikes this past fall, the 14th Governors Awards for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will now be taking place on Jan. 9 at Ovation Hollywood’s Ray Dolby Ballroom.

The recipients for the special honors of the Academy this year are actor Angela Bassett, writer-director-actor Mel Brooks, film editor Carol Littleton and the Sundance Institute’s Michelle Satter, who will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

“Producing the Academy’s Governors Awards for the fifth time and helping kick off another Oscar season is an absolute honor,” Fox said. “I’m looking forward to a memorable night paying tribute to this year’s exceptional honorees.”

“We are delighted to welcome Jennifer back as our producer for the Governors Awards,” Academy president Janet Yang said. “With her experience and profound knowledge of this annual event, there is no doubt we’re in for a special celebration to honor the careers of Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks, Carol Littleton and Michelle Satter.”

The producer has worked on many film titles that have taken the Oscar stage, including “Michael Clayton,” “Syriana,” “Good Night, and Good Luck” and “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

The Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 10, with an earlier start time than usual — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific, with a pre-show 30 minutes prior.