The 96th Academy Awards are officially over, but Oscars Sunday is still going strong thanks to the Governors Ball.

From winners like Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy and Emma Stone to nominees like Jodie Foster and Diane Warren, the stars were out late rubbing elbows in Hollywood.

The Governors Ball itself even got a special shoutout during the ceremony thanks to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. While presenting, the pair of Batman villains dared their nemesis Michael Keaton to attend the glitzy after party.

And the best part about the ball? You actually get to see the celebrities proudly holding their hard-earned Oscars on display.

Take a look at all the arrivals from the 2024 Governors Ball, below.