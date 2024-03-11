The 96th Academy Awards are officially over, but Oscars Sunday is still going strong thanks to the Governors Ball.
From winners like Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy and Emma Stone to nominees like Jodie Foster and Diane Warren, the stars were out late rubbing elbows in Hollywood.
The Governors Ball itself even got a special shoutout during the ceremony thanks to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. While presenting, the pair of Batman villains dared their nemesis Michael Keaton to attend the glitzy after party.
And the best part about the ball? You actually get to see the celebrities proudly holding their hard-earned Oscars on display.
Take a look at all the arrivals from the 2024 Governors Ball, below.
Christopher Nolan, Best Picture and Achievement in Directing Winner and Emma Thomas, Best Picture Winner
Emma Stone, Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role Winner
Jennifer Lame, Achievement in Film Editing Winner, and Cillian Murphy, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role Winner
Tatsuji Nojima, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya and Masaki, Achievement Visual Effects Winners
Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers, Best Documentary Short Subject Winners
Alexandra Hedison, Jodie Foster, Diane Warren
Ludwig Göransson, Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score) Winner
Holly Waddington, Achievement in Costume Design Winner and Shona Heath, Achievement in Production Design Winner
James Price, Achievement in Production Design Winner
Johnnie Burn, Achievement in Sound Winner
Tarn Willers, Achievement in Sound Winner
Michelle Mizner, Best Documentary Feature Winner
Justine Triet, Original Screenplay Winner
Josh Weston, Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling Winner
Willem Dafoe and Nadia Stacey, Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Raney Aronson-Rath and Paula Kerger, Best Documentary Feature Winner
Ben Proudfoot, Best Documentary Short Subject Winner, Mstyslav Chernov, Best Documentary Feature Winner and Kris Bowers, Best Documentary Short Subject Winner
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (R)
Ava DuVernay
America Ferrera (C)
Steven Spielberg
Jeffrey Wright
