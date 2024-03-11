Governors Ball Oscar Party 2024: Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan and More

Winners from “Oppenheimer,” “Poor Things,” “Godzilla Minus One” and other films party in Hollywood after the 96th Academy Awards

Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas and Emma Stone at the 96th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball

The 96th Academy Awards are officially over, but Oscars Sunday is still going strong thanks to the Governors Ball.

From winners like Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy and Emma Stone to nominees like Jodie Foster and Diane Warren, the stars were out late rubbing elbows in Hollywood.

The Governors Ball itself even got a special shoutout during the ceremony thanks to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. While presenting, the pair of Batman villains dared their nemesis Michael Keaton to attend the glitzy after party.

And the best part about the ball? You actually get to see the celebrities proudly holding their hard-earned Oscars on display.

Take a look at all the arrivals from the 2024 Governors Ball, below.

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas 96th Annual Academy Awards, Governors Ball, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Christopher Nolan, Best Picture and Achievement in Directing Winner and Emma Thomas, Best Picture Winner

Emma Stone 96th Annual Academy Awards, Governors Ball, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Emma Stone, Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role Winner

Jennifer Lame and Cillian Murphy 96th Annual Academy Awards, Governors Ball, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lame, Achievement in Film Editing Winner, and Cillian Murphy, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role Winner

Da'Vine Joy Randolph 96th Annual Academy Awards, Governors Ball, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Tatsuji Nojima, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya and Masaki Takahashi 96th Annual Academy Awards, Governors Ball, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Tatsuji Nojima, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya and Masaki, Achievement Visual Effects Winners

Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers 96th Annual Academy Awards, Governors Ball, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers, Best Documentary Short Subject Winners

Alexandra Hedison, Jodie Foster, Diane Warren 96th Annual Academy Awards, Governors Ball, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Alexandra Hedison, Jodie Foster, Diane Warren

Ludwig Göransson 96th Annual Academy Awards, Governors Ball, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Ludwig Göransson, Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score) Winner

Holly Waddington and Shona Heath 96th Annual Academy Awards, Governors Ball, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Holly Waddington, Achievement in Costume Design Winner and Shona Heath, Achievement in Production Design Winner

James Price 96th Annual Academy Awards, Governors Ball, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

James Price, Achievement in Production Design Winner

Johnnie Burn 96th Annual Academy Awards, Governors Ball, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Johnnie Burn, Achievement in Sound Winner

Tarn Willers 96th Annual Academy Awards, Governors Ball, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Tarn Willers, Achievement in Sound Winner

Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Michelle Mizner, Best Documentary Feature Winner

Justine Triet 96th Annual Academy Awards, Governors Ball, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Justine Triet, Original Screenplay Winner

Josh Weston 96th Annual Academy Awards, Governors Ball, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Josh Weston, Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling Winner

Willem Dafoe and Nadia Stacey, 96th Annual Academy Awards, Governors Ball, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Willem Dafoe and Nadia Stacey, Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling

Raney Aronson-Rath and Paula Kerger 96th Annual Academy Awards, Governors Ball, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Raney Aronson-Rath and Paula Kerger, Best Documentary Feature Winner

Ben Proudfoot, Mstyslav Chernov and Kris Bowers 96th Annual Academy Awards, Governors Ball, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Ben Proudfoot, Best Documentary Short Subject Winner, Mstyslav Chernov, Best Documentary Feature Winner and Kris Bowers, Best Documentary Short Subject Winner

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (R) 96th Annual Academy Awards, Governors Ball, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (R)

Ava DuVernay 96th Annual Academy Awards, Governors Ball, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Ava DuVernay

America Ferrera (C) 96th Annual Academy Awards, Governors Ball, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

America Ferrera (C)

Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Steven Spielberg

effrey Wright 96th Annual Academy Awards, Governors Ball, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Jeffrey Wright

