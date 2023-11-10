The 2023 Grammy nominations are imminent, and you will be able to watch the nominations announcement live in a livestream video at the top of this post.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. will be joined by Grammy winners Arooj Aftab, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Jimmy Jam, Jon Bon Jovi, Samara Joy, Muni Long, Cheryl Pawelski, Kim Petras, Judith Sherman, St. Vincent, Jeff Tweedy and “Weird Al” Yankovic, along with CBS Mornings co-hosts Gayle King, Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil to reveal The 66th Annual Grammy Awards nominees.

The livestream begins at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT and will conclude at 11:25 a.m. ET/8:25 a.m. PT.

Following the nominations announcement, the entire (very long) list of Grammy nominees will be unveiled.

Taylor Swift is expected to pick up more than a few nominations for her critically acclaimed album “Midnights,” while Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, boygenius, Travis Scott, Zach Bryan, Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters, Morgan Wallen, SZA and Lainey Wilson are among the top contenders for music’s biggest night.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 4, 2024 and will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.