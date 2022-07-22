‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’ Series Announces Cast, Including the Return of Zach Galligan

The “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai” cast is officially a star-studded ensemble. The “Gremlins” prequel series announced the return of the original Billy Peltzer, Zach Galligan, as well as a stacked cast of franchise newcomers during a San Diego Comic-Con panel Friday.

After Galligan came on stage and surprised fans with the news that he will return to the franchise and have a recurring role on the HBO Max series “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.” Along with announcing Galligan’s return, the panel announced the new series’ list of guest stars including: Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei and Bowen Yang. The five new additions join James Hong, BD Wong, Ming-Na Wen and Matthew Rhys.

HBO Max’s explain “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai” as a show “set in 1920s Shanghai in East China, and focuses on Sam Wing (Izaac Wang), an ordinary 10-year-old boy who meets Gizmo (A.J. Locascio), a “mogwai” — a strange furry creature that’s sweet and cute but can easily turn violent and destructive. Along with Elle (Gabrielle Green), a teenage Sam sets off on a journey throughout the Chinese countryside to reunite Gizmo with his family, encountering creatures from folklore and being pursued by a growing army of evil gremlins.”

The show was first announced in 2019, but after Joe Dante, director of “Gremlins” recently criticized “The Mandalorian” character of Grogu, “Baby Yoda,” for embodying a cheap imitation of Gizmo’s portrayal in the franchise, “Gremlins” reentered the conversation ahead of this week’s announcement.

Along with Galligan, Dante returned back to “Gremlins” and served as a consultant on “Secrets of the Mogwai,” which was developed by Tze Chun, who is serving as the showrunner and executive producer as well. Alongside Chun Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Sam Register and Brendan Hay, will executive produce, with Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation as the studios producing the animated series. Although the series has yet to premiere, it has already received a second season renewal and will be available to watch on both HBO Max and Cartoon Network in the future.