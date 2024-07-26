‘Gremlins: The Wild Batch’ Adds Simu Liu as Series Regular, Sets Season 2 Premiere Date

The “Gremlins” are back.

During the “Gremlins: The Wild Batch” panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, Max announced that Simu Liu will be joining the main cast of the animated series and that John Glover, a member of the “Gremlins” family, will return as a guest voice. The return date for the series was also confirmed, as “Gremlins: The Wild Batch” will premiere on Thursday, Oct, 3 — just in time for spooky season!

The next installment of the show, previously titled “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,” takes place a year after the events of Season 1. According to the official synopsis, it “follows Gizmo, Sam and Elle as they travel from their home in Shanghai to San Francisco, bringing even more magic, mystery and Mogwai mayhem. Hot on the trail of a new brood of evil Mogwai, our heroes journey deep into the American West, coming up against new supernatural creatures and picking up a few mysterious characters along the way.”

Liu will play Chang, “a handsome, impossibly charming bootlegger and son to one of San Francisco Chinatown’s most powerful and influential families. His various escapades have led him to spend quite a bit of time in Alcatraz, so much so that his family believes he’s dead. After a twist of fate brings him together with Sam, Elle and Gizmo, Chang will try to get back to Chinatown while also acting as the trio’s roguish guide to America,” according to the official release.

Glover, of course, played billionaire Daniel Clamp in “Gremlins 2: The New Batch,” a character that does not resemble any real-life personality or ex-president. During the panel, executive producers Tze Chun and Brendan Hay hinted that audiences “may get a peek into the Clamp family ancestry this season.” Glover joins the all-star guest voice cast this season, which also includes Michael Paul Chan (another Amblin film alum who played Data’s father in “The Goonies”), Ronny Chieng, Keith David, Will Forte, Kelly Hu and Jimmy O. Yang.

The main voice cast of “Gremlins: The Wild Batch” includes Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Izaac Wang, A.J. LoCascio, Gabrielle Nevaeh and George Takei. The series is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Steven Spielberg serves as executive producer, along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, presidents of Amblin Television, and Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Chun also serves as showrunner, with Dan Krall as supervising producer and Joe Dante as consulting producer.

“Gremlins: The Wild Batch” premieres Oct. 3 on Max. Season 1 is available to stream.