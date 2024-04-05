Note: The following story contains spoilers from “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 20, Episode 4.

“Grey’s Anatomy” fans hoping for an inkling about how life has been going for Dr. Arizona Robbins since moving to New York City got no details in Thursday night’s episode — and neither did returning fan-favorite Jessica Capshaw.

The anticipated episode, titled “Baby Can I Hold You,” followed as Arizona returned to Grey Sloan Memorial to help Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) with a complicated surgery involving the removal of a brain malformation from a fetus. The “medical magic-heavy” hour also followed as Arizona gave Bailey a necessary pep talk about bringing back the joy in teaching the new class of interns, following the traumatic events that led to them being banned from the OR at the start of Season 20.

“We didn’t really get into what was happening in Arizona’s life because if we touched on it, you would have wanted to know more and there really wasn’t time for it,” Capshaw told TheWrap in a recent interview. “Her job in this episode is to come in like a little fairy godmother, fix some things and get out.”

“Everyone’s going to want to know if she is with anyone in New York. But there are no answers for that,” she added.

“Grey’s” fans will remember that Arizona left Seattle at the end of Season 14 to open a new fetal surgery center in New York with Dr. Nicole Herman (Geena Davis), which also put her and daughter Sofia in the same city as her ex-wife Dr. Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez). The show hinted that the pair would potentially rekindle their romance at the time, but has not provided an update on their relationship status since then.

The episode did give viewers a moment of old-fashioned Arizona tough love, as the surgeon took Bailey to task in several scenes about her decision to keep the interns away from the OR. One scene featured Arizona dragging her former student into a supply closet to tell her to snap out of it.

“I want to say we did that scene in one take, as easy as walking and breathing,” Capshaw said. “It’s so unique to have so much history between two people and two characters, and just step into that kind of speech… that was really fun.”

Looking back at her legacy on the ABC medical drama, which was renewed for Season 21 earlier this week, Capshaw said she will always be open to revisiting Arizona. The character broke ground for queer representation on network television ever since she was introduced as a recurring character in Season 5, becoming a series regular for Seasons 6-14.

“This job has great meaning. When I look at the community that embraced it and what the show has meant to them, I’m wildly, deeply proud. I’m proud and grateful to have played the part that I did,” Capshaw said.

“Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Episodes are available to stream the day after premiere on Hulu.