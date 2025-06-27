‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’ Canceled by NBC After One Season

Grosse Point Garden Society has been canceled by NBC after one season.

The cancellation comes after the drama series, whose fate had been left undecided at the time the the bulk of NBC’s 2025-26 lineup was unveiled in May, was previously being considered for a move to Peacock. However, the network ultimately opted not to move forward with that plan.

A potential move to the NBCUniversal-owned Peacock was hinted at by showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, who told TheWrap they knew that “Grosse Pointe” was performing well on streaming. Last year, NBC previously moved “Law & Order: Organized Crime” to Peacock after letting it go from its schedule.

“We know we have a lot of support at the network and people love it creatively, so we’re just hopeful they’ll find a way to bring us back. It might not be a traditional way, but we’ll see,” Bans said at the time. “We have nothing concrete though.”

“Grosse Pointe Garden Society” launched alongside the series premieres of “Suits LA” and The Americas” to solid ratings, but the show was shifted mid-season from Sundays at 10 p.m. to air in a new timeslot on Fridays at 8 p.m.

In “Grosse Pointe Garden Society,” Aja Naomi King, Melissa Fumero, AnnaSophia Robb and Ben Rappaport star as friends united by a suburban gardening club who get mixed up in murder when a formal gala goes awry. The Season 1 finale, which aired in May, will be leaving its audience on a cliffhanger.

It’s cancellation follows a flurry of other cancellations at NBC, including dramas “Suits LA,” “Found” and “The Irrational,” and comedy series “Night Court” and “Lopez vs Lopez” as network prepares for its upcoming NBA games on Tuesday nights when its new media rights deal with the league kicks in this fall.