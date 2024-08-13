Ryan Murphy FX Horror Series ‘Grotesquerie’ Sets September Premiere Date

The show stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Travis Kelce

Ryan Murphy and Niecy Nash-Betts
Ryan Murphy and Niecy Nash-Betts (Getty Images)

Ryan Murphy’s mysterious new series “Grotesquerie” officially set a premiere date.

The new FX horror series will premiere Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and stream the next day on Hulu.

Consisting of 10 episodes, “Grotesquerie” stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon, Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon and Travis Kelce in an undisclosed role.

“Grotesquerie” chronicles a series of heinous crimes that have unsettled a small community. According to the show’s official logline: “Detective Lois Tryon feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone — or something — is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan, a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil.

“As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.”

The premiere date and logline marks the first details for the horror series since Murphy dropped a surprise teaser announcing the upcoming show in February. News of Kelce joining the cast then leaked in May, setting up the football star’s first acting role.

The series was created and written by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken. Directors include Murphy, Max Winkler, Alexis Martin Woodall and Elegance Bratton. The show is executive produced by Murphy, Woodall, Baitz, Baken, Winkler, Nash-Betts, Vance, Peter Liguori, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson. It is produced by 20th Television.

