Fans at Comic-Con this past weekend were treated to the first look at the trailer for James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” but those who didn’t make the in-person trip were stiffed and still can’t see the trailer online.

Gunn on Sunday, though, consoled a frustrated fan who blamed Marvel for withholding and explained that the reason for the delay isn’t just because “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” sucked up all the oxygen, but that it also has something to do with the trailer’s visual effects.

“It’s not just Marvel, it’s also me. Although I love the teaser, some VFX aren’t where I’d want them to be for repeated views and close inspection,” Gunn wrote on Twitter. “Remember we didn’t wrap long ago – so you’ll have to wait just a beat! Sorry!”

It’s also worth noting that Marvel usually cuts footage specifically for fans at Comic-Con to see that they don’t release online, including footage that may not quite have buttoned-up visual effects yet.

For those who did miss the trailer, TheWrap was able to see it in Hall H, and it involved Will Poulter as the character Adam Warlock making his MCU debut as part of the Phase 5 film. You can get the full rundown here. It also stars “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” breakout Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Space Dog.

But Gunn also confirmed on the Hall H stage that “Vol. 3” will bring the stories for this set of characters as established in the first “Guardians” movie to a close — though that doesn’t mean everyone gets killed off.

As for Gunn’s VFX explanation, big-budget movies being held up or pushed back on the release slate because of a backlog of CGI and visual effects work has become something of an unfortunate trend as studios still try to juggle with the effects of COVID work stoppages.

