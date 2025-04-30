Guy Ritchie to Direct ‘Road House 2’ With Jake Gyllenhaal Set to Return

Guy Ritchie will direct the “Road House” sequel with Jake Gyllenhaal reprising his role as Dalton, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Will Beall is writing the script. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Doug Liman previously directed “Road House,” a new spin on the classic Patrick Swayze film, from a script by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry.

In “Road House,” Gyllenhaal plays Elwood Dalton, a former UFC champ who ends up working as a “cooler” at a dive bar in the Florida Keys. The cast also includes Daniela Melchior, Jessica Williams, Billy Magnussen, Lukas Gage, actual UFC fighter Conor McGregor and Joaquim de Almeida.

Producers include Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Alex Gartner, and Nine Stories Productions’ Gyllenhaal and Josh McLaughlin. Ivan Atkinson will executive produce.

The film succeeded despite a bit of a rocky start to its promotional campaign, as Liman laid into Amazon ahead of its opening for not giving “Road House” a theatrical release. Gyllenhaal subsequently clarified that Amazon was always clear that “Road House” was intended to debut on Prime Video.

The film debuted to a record-breaking 50 million worldwide viewers on Prime Video over its first two weekends – the largest movie debut for an Amazon MGM Studios-produced original in the streamer’s history, according to Amazon.

The movie premiered to a raucous reception at Austin’s SXSW Film Festival in March 2024 as the opening night film and was marketed heavily in the sports world as Gyllenhaal’s character is a washed-up UFC fighter.

Beall’s most recent credits are “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” and “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” both produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. Beall was a Los Angeles police officer, working various gang and homicide units in South Central Los Angeles. He left the police force and wrote the novel “L.A. Rex,” which was adapted as a film for Scott Rudin at Paramount.

In the features arena, Beall’s credits include “Gangster Squad,” “Aquaman,” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” Beall is repped by WME, Entertainment 360, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.