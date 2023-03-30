Gwyneth Paltrow Wins Ski Crash Trial After Jury Returns Verdict in Less Than 3 Hours

A Utah jury found in favor of Gwyneth Paltrow over the man who accused her of causing him permanent damage in a 2016 ski accident. Terry Sanderson had been seeking $300,000 from the “Shakespeare in Love” star.

The jury foreman said the panel found that Sanderson was 100 percent at fault. Damages of $1, the amount Paltrow sought in her countersuit, were awarded to the actress.

Sanderson told press outside the courtroom, “It takes too long to get this point to get closure. It will be a while to get back to my life again.” As far as having his personal information out there thanks to the trial he joked, “So much for dating sites, right?” He said he was disappointed that the trial “wasn’t just about the facts of the accident, was it?”

When asked if the alleged GoPro video of the accident really existed, he replied, “There never was [a video] and if there was… it would have shown the absolute truth that I wished for.”

Sanderson added that Paltrow told him, “I wish you well,” after the trial concluded.

“The court appreciates that this has been a long and difficult case and that emotions might be running high,” the judge advised the room before the verdict was read.