Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) are reuniting for “Hacks” Season 3. But this time around, their partnership is going to look a little different.

The second season of “Hacks,” which premiered in 2022, ended with Deborah’s hard-fought new standup special becoming a national success. After being kicked out of her old casino, dismissed by longtime fans and rejected by nearly every network and streamer on the market, Deborah and Ava managed to do the near impossible and create a critical hit. That’s why Ava was completely caught off guard when Deborah fired her at the end of last season, a move that was for Ava’s own good but still stung.

Set a year after that, Season 3 picks up with Deborah and Ava nervously reuniting. Only this time, Ava is determined to construct some boundaries.

“This isn’t the same as before,” Ava says in the first trailer. “No more jokes about my physical appearance.”

“Oh, c’mon, those are grandfathered in,” Deborah retorts.

That happens minutes before Deborah sends her estate manager Josefina (Rose Abdoo) a text she’s meant to read aloud. “Ava, do you need me to give your hair CPR because it is limp and lifeless,” Josefina robotically reads as Deborah cackles and Ava looks on in disbelief. Watch the full trailer above.

The much-anticipated third season of “Hacks” will premiere on Max on May 2 with its first two episodes. The series will then premiere two new episodes a week before it concludes with its finale on May 30.

In addition to the Emmy-winning Jean Smart and the Emmy-nominated Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” Season 3 stars Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo and Lorenza Izzo. Guest stars for this installment include J. Smith-Cameron, Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, Tony Goldwyn and Aristotle Athari.

Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky serve as the creators, showrunners and executive producers of the Max comedy. Downs and Aniello executive produce the series through their Paulilu banner, while Statsky EPs via First Thought Productions. Other executive producers include Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett. “Hacks” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.