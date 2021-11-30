Halle Berry Signs Multi-Picture Film Deal With Netflix

Halle Berry will continue her relationship with Netflix after her directorial debut “Bruised” with a multi-picture film deal to both star in and produce films for the streamer.

Netflix released new data Tuesday that says “Bruised” hit No. 1 on their weekly Top 10 lists in the U.S. and No. 2 in the world for the week of Nov. 22, being watched for 47.7 million hours in its first five days on the service. The film was also No. 1 in 21 different countries.

Berry will next star in two other Netflix features, though neither is included in her new deal, a sci-fi called “The Mothership” from writer and director Matt Charman, which Berry is also executive producing, and the action film “Our Man From Jersey” alongside Mark Wahlberg.

“My directorial debut, ‘Bruised,’ was a labor of love, and I knew that Scott and Ted would treat it with great care,” Berry said in a statement, referring to Netflix film chief Scott Stuber and CEO Ted Sarandos. “The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together.”

“There are few people with a career like Halle Berry,” Stuber said in a statement. “She’s an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director. We’re thrilled to be in her corner as she delivers power in front of and behind the camera in ‘Bruised’ and look forward to telling more stories together.”

Berry stars in “Bruised” as a fighter who hopes to reclaim her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out.

Berry is an Oscar winner for “Monster’s Ball,” and she’ll next be seen in Roland Emmerich’s disaster epic “Moonfall.”