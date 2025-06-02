Hallmark Media Sets John Matts as President, Jessica Tasler Noble as CCO

Hallmark Media welcomed a new president in John Matts on Monday, while Jessica Tasler Noble took over as chief culture officer.

Meanwhile, outgoing CCO Sabrina Wiewel will now be executive vice president of Crayola Studios.

“John’s proven leadership, strategic insights and deep understanding of our brand, business and the industry make him ideally suited to drive the evolving Hallmark Media business into the future,” Hallmark Cards, Inc. CEO Mike Perry said in a statement.

Matts has been with Hallmark since 2022, when he started as chief financial officer before becoming chief operating officer. As president, Matts will “oversee key divisions including advertising sales, culture, distribution, finance, research and strategic insights,” per a press release. He will report to Perry.

Tasler Noble has been with Hallmark for 16 years, most recently serving as senior vice president of employee experience. She will report to Matts.

The news comes after former Hallmark Media president and CEO Wonya Lucas left the company two years ago.





