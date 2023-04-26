Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby is ready to make amends to fans for dragging them “through a bit of my shit over the years,” promising in the exclusive teaser above that their latest Netflix comedy special is a “feel-good show,” they say. “Or is it?”

After taking a beat, they Gadsby shakes their head and, with a grin, say, “No, it is. It is.”

The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning comedian is back for their third Netflix comedy special,“Hannah Gadsby: Something Special” — filmed at the Sydney Opera House in Fall 2022 — in which they talk about getting married, a traumatic encounter (or two) with a rabbit and much more.

“I got married,” they say flashing, a wedding band. “That’s what this show is going to be about. It’s going to be a romantic comedy.” Speaking of their proposal to wife of one year, Jenney Shamash, Gadsby said a down on bended knee proposal has in the stars. “F–k that s–t. I’ve had three knee reconstructions. My patella are spongey. It’s actually quite painful for me to kneel. That’s why I can’t sleep with men.”

Gadsby first came to prominence in the U.S with their comedy sensation “Nanette” back in 2018 and went on to win a Peabody award and a Primetime Emmy award. Their follow-up, “Douglas,” was nominated for two Primetime Emmy awards and won an AACTA Award.

“Hannah Gadsby: Something Special” premieres globally May 9 on Netflix.