Hannah Gadsby Sets Netflix Return With Third Comedy Special

Emmy and Peabody Award-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby is returning to Netflix for a third comedy special.

“Hannah Gadsby: Something Special” will premiere globally on the streamer May 9. In this smart and feel good set, the comedian talks about a wedding (theirs!), more than one traumatic encounter with a bunny and much more.

The special, which was filmed at the Sydney Opera House in Fall 2022, is produced by Guesswork Television and executive produced by Gadsby, director Jenney Shamash, Kevin Whyte and Kathleen McCarthy.

Gadsby’s latest special comes after they filmed the 2018 comedy sensation “Nanette” at the Opera House, which went on to win a Peabody award and a Primetime Emmy award. Their follow-up, “Douglas,” was nominated for two Primetime Emmy awards and won an AACTA Award.

“Something Special” follows Netflix’s first-ever live event, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” which aired last month and earned the title of most-streamed comedy special in a measurement week from March 6 to 12, according to Nielsen.

In addition to “Hannah Gadsby: Something Special,” Wanda Sykes’ second Netflix comedy special, “I’m an Entertainer,” will be released on May 23.