Fox Entertainment Taps Hannah Pillemer, Allison Wallach to Lead Scripted and Unscripted Divisions

Fox Entertainment Studios has tapped Hannah Pillemer and Allison Wallach to lead its scripted entertainment and unscripted entertainment divisions, respectively.

Pillmer, who is tasked with overseeing all development, creative and production for Fox Entertainment Studios’ scripted content slate, previously served as executive vice president of creative and production at MarVista Entertainment, which was founded and led by Szew and acquired by Fox in 2021.

The division works closely with Fox Television Network on comedy series such as “Animal Control” with Joel McHale and the upcoming “Going Dutch” with Denis Leary. Pillemer will also oversee a production pipeline of nearly 100 made-for-platform movies annually, as well as successful drama series, including Hallmark’s “The Way Home” with Andie MacDowell, now in its third season, and Hallmark+’s “The Chicken Sisters,” starring Lea Thompson and Wendie Malick. Additionally, Fox Entertainment scripted studios is the exclusive provider of holiday movies for OWN and a major pipeline of holiday films for leading linear cable networks.

Most recently, Pillemer launched the company’s Tideline production label at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The banner, which champions storytellers’ unique perspectives, recently announced “Slanted,” an upcoming drama feature film from writer/director/producer Amy Wang (“Crazy Rich Asians 2,” “The Brothers Sun”).

Meanwhile, Wallach, who is tasked with leading development, creative and production for all unscripted entertainment, will have oversight of Fox Alternative Entertainment, which is home to “The Masked Singer” and “I Can See Your Voice”; Studio Ramsay Global, which is responsible for “Next Level Chef” and the recently announced Gordon Ramsay docuseries on Netflix; and TMZ, which recently released “TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy” on Tubi.

She will also manage an expanding roster of international studio partners, including Ireland’s Bigger Stage, and global formats, such as celebrity competition “Beat My Mini-Mes” (TF1/France), dating series “Marriage Market” (ProSieben/Germany) and celebrity performance competition “Celebrity Masterpiece” (Workpoint/Thailand).

The pair rounds out president Fernando Szew’s creative leadership team following the studio’s restructuring earlier this year.

“I am honored to be working alongside Hannah and Allison as we build the future of the new Fox Entertainment Studios,” Szew said in a Wednesday statement. “They are both incredibly talented creative executives with strong business acumen and a global point of view who will catapult our ability to create the kinds of unexpected, unforgettable scripted and unscripted original content that will define the Fox brand going forward.”