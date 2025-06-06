Hannity Downplays Musk vs. Trump by Asking if Bill Clinton Is in the Epstein Files | Video

Sean Hannity weighed in on Elon Musk and President Donald Trump’s rather dramatic Thursday by downplaying the former’s Epstein List accusations against the latter — all while questioning if former President Bill Clinton might be on said list as well.

“We begin tonight with a flurry of activity today at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. And yes, let not your heart be troubled, I will address the battle between President Trump and Elon Musk. I know it’s of such great international importance,” he said, rolling his eyes, atop his Fox News show.

“It got personal, Elon Musk claiming, ‘Oh, Trump is in the Epstein files. That’s the real reason they have not been made public.’ Well, it’s been well-known that Donald Trump said that Elon was angry over Trump’s decision to end the electric vehicle mandate. I can certainly understand why Elon, you know, wants that in the One Big, Beautiful Bill, pretty obvious, pretty apparent, understandable difference,” Hannity said. “And on the Epstein issue, wasn’t it Donald Trump who booted Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago nearly 20 years ago because he was one of the first people to realize just how horrible Epstein really was? And by all accounts, he was kicked out because of his treatment of young women.”

“Now, Democrats and the media — I’m just thinking out loud here, I’m just wondering, putting two and two together — I truly wonder, if our old friend Bill Clinton, ‘How you doin’? Good to talk to you?’ You know he had a relationship with Epstein, that’s been reported on. Is Bill Clinton in those files also?” he then asked. “I can’t say for sure, I haven’t seen them, but if I was a betting man, I know where I’d put my money. Now if by some chance that Bill Clinton is in there, I wonder if he kicked Epstein out of his life as publicly as Donald Trump did? I guess if Donald Trump felt that Epstein had something on him, he probably wouldn’t have kicked him out of his club. Inquiring minds, I think, they’ll want to know that.”

In the end, like fellow Fox News talent Laura Ingraham, Hannity thinks this feud will all blow over sooner or later.

“I interviewed them together,” he recalled. “The first thing I said to them, and talked about, and asked them, ‘You do know that the media mob — the legacy media mob desperately wants to tear you guys apart and for you two to fight and to get a divorce?’ And now the media mob is particularly elated.”

“Let’s be very blunt here: Big deal. It’s an online public spat between two very powerful men over what is, really, a policy difference. It got personal and still despite all about bad blood, I’m going to make a bold prediction — I could be wrong — I think that Donald Trump and Elon Musk, they’ll work it out eventually, they’ll become friends again,” Hannity concluded. “These are two very talented individuals. Frankly, they don’t need each other to be successful, but I do hope they work it out and set an example for the rest of the country.”

It’s worth noting that both Clinton and Trump had been photographed with Epstein prior to his death.