As speculation continues to swirl around the future of HBO Max while Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav brings about sweeping change to the company’s strategy, fans are curious what it all may mean for the future of DC’s roster of shows.

The fate of several DC series remains unclear at the moment including the animated “Harley Quinn,” which is currently airing its third season on HBO Max. But writers and executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, whose “Abbott Elementary” scored a slew of Emmy nominations including for Outstanding Comedy alongside creator Quinta Brunson, are remaining cautiously optimistic.

“We’re very hopeful,” Schumacker told TheWrap when asked about the potential for a fourth season. “I think we feel pretty good. We’re hopeful.”

Halpern echoed his sentiment, though noted that no official word has been given yet.

“It feels like people are liking the show,” he said. “We don’t know, but we feel from the vibes we’re getting from the executives and people like that around the show that it’s doing well for them. I feel like it’s got a hardcore fanbase and I don’t feel like DC has a lot of other shows that are like it. So if ours was to go away, I think it would leave a big hole. We feel hopeful.”

The irreverent “Harley Quinn,” which sees Kaley Cuoco lend her voice in the lead role, follows the fan-favorite comics character after her and the Joker break up and she attempts to carve out her own niche as a criminal alongside best friend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and her new gang of ne’er-do-wells. It premiered on DC Universe in November 2019 before the service was folded into HBO Max. The first two seasons consist of 13 episodes while Season 3 will deliver 10.