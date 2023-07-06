Harrison Ford Mocks Conan O’Brien for Writing Han Solo in His Notes: ‘You Can’t F–king Remember That?’ (Video)

Harrison Ford mocked Conan O’Brien for having the words “Han Solo” written in his notes during a podcast interview promoting “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

The 80-year-old actor noticed his popular “Star Wars” character’s name while talking with the former late-night host about his parents’ background. O’Brien said that Ford’s father was Irish and German, prompting a puzzled look from the actor.

“What’s the German part?” he questioned. “Is there such a thing as German Irish?”

Ford went on to clarify that his father was Irish but not German, but O’Brien doubled down.

“I refer you to this piece of paper right here that says born and raised in Chicago to an Irish/German father,” he said.

“Well that’s the quality of your research,” Ford teased before gesturing to another note that had the words “Han Solo” written on it. “And I imagine it is because right there it says Harrison Ford and then you had to write down Han Solo. You can’t f–king remember that? Are you serious?”

“Yeah, I wrote that down because I had heard you were in some of the ‘Star Wars’ films and this was news to me because I’ve seen those films and I don’t exactly think you pop,” O’Brien fired back. “I didn’t recognize — I’m sorry — but I mean I remember Chewbacca, I remember the bad guy with the black helmet and then there’s some people…”

“How come you’re not still on television?” Ford joked, prompting laughs from everyone in the room including O’Brien.

“I think it’s quite obvious why I’m not still on television,” O’Brien replied.

Watch the full segment in the video above.