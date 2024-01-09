Harrison Ford to Receive Critics Choice Career Achievement Award

Harrison Ford will be honored with the Career Achievement Award at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, the Critics Choice Association announced on Tuesday. Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the show will air live on the CW on January 14 at 7 p.m. ET.

Ford was already nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Critics Choice Award this year for “Shrinking,” the Apple TV+ series in which he plays a psychotherapist who shares an office complex with colleagues played by Jason Segel and Jessica Williams (a fellow CCA nominee). He also stars with Helen Mirren in “1923,” the “Yellowstone” spinoff series on Paramount+.

Ford’s long career on the big screen began in the late 1960s and got a massive boost in 1973 with George Lucas’ “American Graffiti.” That film opened the door to one of Ford’s most iconic roles, Han Solo in “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope,” followed by three sequels. Most actors are lucky to play just one universally beloved character in era-defining blockbusters, but Harrison had two. In 1981, he introduced the world to the rogue archeologist adventurist Indiana Jones in “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” directed by Steven Spielberg. Last May, the fifth movie in the series, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” premiered at the Cannes film festival, where Ford was moved to receive an Honorary Palme d’Or for his body of work.

Ford’s many, many, many other stand-out roles include Deckard in Ridley Scott’s 1980 sci-fi classic “Blade Runner” (and its 2017 sequel: “Blade Runner 2049”); John Book in Peter Weir’s “Witness” (which earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination); Jack Trainer in Mike Nichols’ “Working Girl” (1988); Jack Ryan in 1992’s “Patriot Games” and 1994’s “Clear and Present Danger;” Richard Kimball in “The Fugitive” (1993); President James Marshall in “Air Force One” (1997); Norman Spencer in Robert Zemeckis’ “What Lies Beneath” (2000); Capt. Alexei Vostrikov in Kathryn Bigelow’s “K-19: The Widowmaker” (2002); Branch Rickey in “42” (2013); and the farm dog Rooster in “The Secret Life of Pets 2” (2019)

Ford will next be seen in 2025’s Marvel sequel “Captain America: Brave New World,” playing Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.