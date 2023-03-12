Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan’s ‘Indiana Jones’ Reunion on Oscars Stage Melts Hearts

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan, who starred together in 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” melted hearts on social media on Sunday night when the pair hugged on stage after “Everything Everywhere All At Once” won Best Picture. Earlier in the night, Quan won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

The actors, now 80 and 51 years old, respectively, reunited previously at Disney’s D23 Expo.

The second entry in the franchise saw Ford reprise his role as the adventurous archaeologist, with Quan playing his sidekick Short Round. The 1984 film grossed nearly $180 million worldwide and catapulted Quan into child actor stardom. He would go on to play Data in “The Goonies” the following year.

“Ke Huy Quan giddily celebrating onstage with Harrison Ford is PURE :),” wrote a Twitter user.

“40 years later, Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan share a hug again,” wrote another user.

“Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford omg,” a Twitter user said.

“Not gonna lie… when I realized Harrison Ford was about to give EEAAO the Best Picture award, I started sobbing. And the hug from Ke Huy Quan was exactly the emotional punch I thought it was going to be,” wrote film critic Drew McWeeny.

“I really hope Harrison Ford whispered, ‘Fortune and glory, kid. Fortune and glory,’ to Ke Huy Quan as they took the stage for BEST PICTURE!” one Twitter user wrote.

“OMG, the hug between Harrison Ford & Ke Huy Quan is the new Shawshank Redemption ending,” added another.

“Seeing Ke Huy Quan jumping for joy and hugging Harrison Ford is absolutely adorable,” added another.

It turned out that “Everything Everywhere All at Once” was pretty much everything to every Oscar voter. Of its 11 nominations, it won seven, including the big one: Best Picture. The last Best Picture winner to win that many Oscars in one night was “Gravity” in 2014.

“EEAAO” started off strong when Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Actor. Then Jamie Lee Curtis nabbed Best Supporting Actress and, later in the evening, the Daniels took home Best Original Screenplay. It went on to also win Best Film Editing, Best Director, Best Actress (for Michelle Yeoh, who made history as the first Asian woman to do so) and finally, Best Picture.

