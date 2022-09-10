Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan were all smiles in photos taken almost four decades after they teamed up in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”

The actors, now 80 and 51 years old, respectively, posed with their arms around each other — and big smiles on their faces — at Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday.

“‘I love you, Indy.’ Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years,” read the caption of the photos posted by Quan and Lucasfilm, which produces the “Indiana Jones” franchise.

The second entry in the franchise saw Ford reprise his role as the adventurous archaeologist, with Quan playing his sidekick Short Round. The 1984 film grossed nearly $180 million worldwide and catapulted Quan into child stardom. He would go on to play Data in “The Goonies” the following year.

Fans rushed to the comment section of the Instagram post to share their delight at the reunion. “This photo is EVERYTHING!” wrote “Crazy Rich Asians” author Kevin Kwan. Director Edgar Wright called the photo “Amazing!” while Josh Gad wrote “My heart.”

Quan and Ford attended the convention in support of separate projects. Ford took the stage at the trailer reveal for “Indiana Jones 5,” before announcing that it would be his last film in the series. Directed by James Mangold and co-starring Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and John Rhys-Davies, the film will hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

Minutes later, Quan – who surged back into the spotlight with his acclaimed performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” – came onstage to announce his role in Season 2 of “Loki.”

“Wait, this isn’t the Indiana Jones panel,” he joked at the event.

Next up, Quan is set to reunite with his “Everything Everywhere” co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu in the series “American Born Chinese.” And while there’s no sign Short Round will be making a cameo in “Indiana Jones 5,” well, it’s never too late!