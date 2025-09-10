Keira Knightley, Kit Harington, Ruth Wilson and James McAvoy Join Audible ‘Harry Potter’ Adaptation

Audible’s upcoming adaptation of the “Harry Potter” book series just got even more star-studded with 10 new additions to its voice cast.

Keira Knightley, Kit Harington, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Iwan Rheon, Leo Woodall, Ambika Mod, Gemma Whelan, Matt Berry and Simon Pegg have all joined the audiobook ensemble, which already included Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Riz Ahmed and Mark Addy, as well as narrator Cush Jumbo.

“I am absolutely thrilled to bring the fiercely determined Mad-Eye Moody to life in these dynamic audio editions from Pottermore and Audible,” McAvoy said in a statement. “He’s a layered character, constantly shifting between battle-hardened intensity and unexpected moments of wisdom. Capturing his commanding presence was incredibly fun.”

“In creating Bill Weasley’s adventures through voice, it is genuinely special to be part of bringing this world to life in a new way for listeners,” Woodall added. “From the stellar cast to the immersive sound world that Pottermore and Audible have put together, listeners everywhere will be given a new way to be transported directly into these celebrated stories.”

Elsewhere, Knightley has been cast as Professor Umbridge, Harington as Professor Lockhart, Wilson as Bellatrix Lestrange, Rheon as Professor Lupin, Mod as Nymphadora Tonks, Whelan as Professor Sprout, Berry as Sir Cadogan and Pegg as Arthur Weasley.

Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger will be played by two actors each — a younger voice for the first three books, and a more mature option for the final four. Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester and Arabella Stanton will take on the characters first, respectively, followed by Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan and Nina Barker-Francis.

Additional casting is still to be announced.

“Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s/Sorcerer’s Stone” hits Audible on Nov. 4.