‘Harry Potter’ HBO Series Won’t Have a ‘Huge Gap’ Between Seasons 1 and 2, Casey Bloys Says

HBO is committed to not having a “huge gap” in between the first two seasons of its upcoming “Harry Potter” series, with CEO Casey Bloys noting shorter gap will benefit both the ages of the young cast as well as the fans.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be like, stop shooting Season 1 on Friday and start Season 2 on Monday — there’ll be a break in there, but we’re going to do whatever we can to not have a huge gap for the kids, obviously, but also for viewers,” Bloys said during a showcase for the network’s upcoming content in New York on Thursday, noting that the team is “trying to not have massive gaps” between seasons.

“It is a big show, lots of special effects, obviously, [and a] massive operation, but we’re going to do what we can for the kids’ ages, but also for viewers,” Bloys continued.

While production on the first season started in July with an expected premiere date in 2027, HBO previously revealed that writing on Season 2 was already underway, another element that will help shorten the production gap.

While Bloys said he has not yet seen any episodes, he told TheWrap he’s been loving what the team has been getting from the dailies. “I love the tone, I love the cast,” Bloys said. “I’m very, very excited for it. I’m feeling really good about it.”

News broke Wednesday that “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling made her first visit to set as an executive producer. HBO’s decision to involve Rowling in the series as an EP drew backlash from fans given her anti-trans views, but HBO doubled down on the decision, saying the show will only benefit from her involvement and that the author has “a right to express her personal views.”

Rumblings that a “Harry Potter” series was in the works began in 2021. Since then Francesca Gardiner, known for her work on “Succession” and “Killing Eve,” has been tapped to lead the project. The show has also cast its leading trio. Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter; Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley; and Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger.

The show has also cast several of its major characters. The current list of actors includes John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall), Paapa Essiedu (Severus Snape), Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid), Luke Thallon (Professor Quirinus Quirrell), Paul Whitehouse (Argus Filch), Katherine Parkinson (Molly Weasley), Johnny Flynn (Lucius Malfoy), Bertie Carvel (Cornelius Fudge), Louise Brealey (Madam Rolanda Hooch), Anton Lesser (Garrick Ollivander), Bel Powley (Petunia Dursley), Daniel Rigby (Vernon Dursley), Lox Pratt (Draco Malfoy), Leo Earley (Seamus Finnigan), Alessia Leoni (Parvati Patil), Sienna Moosah (Lavender Brown), Rory Wilmot (Neville Longbottom) and Amos Kitson (Dudley Dursley).

The original film adaptation of “Harry Potter” still ranks as one of the highest-grossing film franchises of all time. According to Box Office Mojo the Wizarding World, which includes the “Fantastic Beasts” movies, earned over $2.88 billion in the U.S. and Canada alone.