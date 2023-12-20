Harvey Weinstein Sued for 2013 Sexual Assault and Battery

The unnamed plaintiff, who testified in the former film producer’s criminal trial, alleges Weinstein attacked her at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 20: Harvey Weinstein exits a Manhattan court house as a jury continues with deliberations in his trial on February 20, 2020 in New York City. Weinstein, a movie producer whose alleged sexual misconduct helped spark the #MeToo movement, pleaded not-guilty on five counts of rape and sexual assault against two unnamed women and faces a possible life sentence in prison. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

An unnamed plaintiff, who testified at Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial in New York as Jane Doe No. 2, is suing the disgraced former film producer and convicted sex offender and his company for damages.

The 14-page lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that Weinstein sexually assaulted Doe in the bathroom of Beverly Hills’ Montage hotel on Feb. 19, 2013. It also includes claims of battery, vicarious liability and negligence.

According to the complaint, Doe met Weinstein through a woman named Claudia Salinas to discuss a script she was writing and possible acting opportunities. The filing states that Weinstein lured Doe to a private suite and “trapped” her in a bathroom.

“Weinstein opened the shower door blocking the exit door and removed his clothes and lightly rinsed himself in the shower,” the lawsuit states. “Weinstein then forcefully grabbed plaintiff’s breast and masturbated himself. At the time, plaintiff’s body was trapped against the sink area.”

The filing adds that the woman repeatedly said “No” and “No, please don’t touch me,” but Weinstein “did not stop his attack.”

“The plaintiff remained in terror that defendant Weinstein would hurt her more. Defendant Weinstein reached under plaintiff’s clothing and attempted to touch underneath her underwear and manually penetrate plaintiff’s vagina,” the complaint continues. “Defendant Weinstein resumed forcefully groping plaintiff’s breast until he ejaculated onto a towel on the floor. Defendant Weinstein then evacuated the bathroom.”

In addition to the accusations against Weinstein, the suit alleges The Weinstein Company “engaged in a cover up” of Weinstein’s actions and a “concerted effort to hide evidence.”

The latest suit comes after Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in New York in 2020 and 16 years in prison after being convicted on three counts of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles in December 2022.

Following 10 days of deliberation, the Los Angeles jury became deadlocked on rape and oral copulation charges brought by Jennifer Siebel Newsom and a sexual battery by restraint charge brought by Jane Doe No. 2, which were declared as mistrials. In March, it was decided that Weinstein would not face a new trial for the deadlocked charges.

A spokesperson for Weinstein did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this story.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

