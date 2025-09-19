‘Haunted Hotel’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

For Netflix’s latest animated series, think “Bob’s Burgers” meets “Ghosts.” The new animated comedy “Haunted Hotel” introduces audiences to a family (living and dead) trying to keep their hotel running, no matter how many ghosts, monsters and other manner of creatures try to trip them up.

Created by “Rick & Morty” alum Matt Roller, the series features some familiar faces behind those voices. Here’s a guide to the cast and characters in “Haunted Hotel.”