‘Haunted Hotel’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

For Netflix’s latest animated series, think “Bob’s Burgers” meets “Ghosts.” The new animated comedy “Haunted Hotel” introduces audiences to a family (living and dead) trying to keep their hotel running, no matter how many ghosts, monsters and other manner of creatures try to trip them up.
Created by “Rick & Morty” alum Matt Roller, the series features some familiar faces behind those voices. Here’s a guide to the cast and characters in “Haunted Hotel.”
Will Forte as Nathan
Will Forte plays Nathan, Katherine’s brother, whose spirit is trapped in the Undervale. Forte is known for “Saturday Night Live,” “MacGruber,” “The Last Man on Earth,” “Nebraska” and” Sweet Tooth.” His voice credits include “The Great North,” “Gravity Falls,” “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” and “Clone High.”
Eliza Coupe as Katherine
Eliza Coupe voices Katherine, a single mother who runs the haunted Undervale hotel and moves in with her two children after her brother becomes one of the resident ghosts. Coupe’s best-known credits include “Happy Endings,” “Future Man,” “Scrubs,” “Casual,” “House of Lies,” “Pivoting,” “The Residence” and “The Hunting Party.”
Skyler Gisondo as Ben
“Superman” scene-stealer Skyler Gisondo voices Ben, Katherine’s son and Esther’s brother. Aside from his turn as Jimmy Olsen, Gisondo is best known for “Booksmart,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Santa Clarita Diet,” “The Righteous Gemstones,” “The Bill Engvall Show” and the 2015 “Vacation” remake.
Natalie Palamides as Esther
Actress, comedian and writer Natalie Palamides voices Esther, Katherine’s daughter and Ben’s sister, who has a knack for the supernatural. Palamides’ best-known work includes her voice performance as Buttercup in the 2016 “Powerpuff Girls” reboot and her innovative stage performance “Nate – A One Man Show,” streaming on Netflix. Additional credits include “Grimsburg,” “Tiny Toons Looniversity” and “Merry Little Batman.”
Jimmi Simpson as Abaddon
Jimmi Simpson voices Abaddon, a demon trapped in a young boy’s body, who resides in the hotel and becomes a companion to the family. Simpson has a robust resume of recognizable appearances, including “Dark Matter,” “Westworld,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Pachinko,” “House of Cards,” as well as the fan-favorite “Black Mirror” episode “USS Callister” and its follow-up “Into Infinity.”
Additional Voices
"Haunted Hotel" also has a robust roster of familiar names adding their voice to the spooky antics from episode to episode.
