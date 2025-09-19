‘Haunted Hotel’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

Netflix’s new animated comedy follows a single mother trying to run a haunted hotel with the help of her brother … who happens to be a ghost himself

"Haunted Hotel" (Netflix)

For Netflix’s latest animated series, think “Bob’s Burgers” meets “Ghosts.” The new animated comedy “Haunted Hotel” introduces audiences to a family (living and dead) trying to keep their hotel running, no matter how many ghosts, monsters and other manner of creatures try to trip them up.

Created by “Rick & Morty” alum Matt Roller, the series features some familiar faces behind those voices. Here’s a guide to the cast and characters in “Haunted Hotel.”

Will Forte voices Nathan in “Haunted Hotel” (Netflix / Getty Images)

Will Forte as Nathan

Will Forte plays Nathan, Katherine’s brother, whose spirit is trapped in the Undervale. Forte is known for “Saturday Night Live,” “MacGruber,” “The Last Man on Earth,” “Nebraska” and” Sweet Tooth.” His voice credits include “The Great North,” “Gravity Falls,” “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” and “Clone High.”

Eliza Coupe voices Katherine in “Haunted Hotel” (Netflix / Getty Images)

Eliza Coupe as Katherine

Eliza Coupe voices Katherine, a single mother who runs the haunted Undervale hotel and moves in with her two children after her brother becomes one of the resident ghosts. Coupe’s best-known credits include “Happy Endings,” “Future Man,” “Scrubs,” “Casual,” “House of Lies,” “Pivoting,” “The Residence” and “The Hunting Party.”

Skyler Gisondo voices Ben in “Haunted Hotel” (Netflix / Getty Images)

Skyler Gisondo as Ben

“Superman” scene-stealer Skyler Gisondo voices Ben, Katherine’s son and Esther’s brother. Aside from his turn as Jimmy Olsen, Gisondo is best known for “Booksmart,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Santa Clarita Diet,” “The Righteous Gemstones,” “The Bill Engvall Show” and the 2015 “Vacation” remake.

Natalie Palamides voices Esther in “Haunted Hotel” (Netflix / Getty Images)

Natalie Palamides as Esther

Actress, comedian and writer Natalie Palamides voices Esther, Katherine’s daughter and Ben’s sister, who has a knack for the supernatural. Palamides’ best-known work includes her voice performance as Buttercup in the 2016 “Powerpuff Girls” reboot and her innovative stage performance “Nate – A One Man Show,” streaming on Netflix. Additional credits include “Grimsburg,” “Tiny Toons Looniversity” and “Merry Little Batman.”

Jimmi Simpson voices Abaddon in “Haunted Hotel” (Netflix / Getty Images)

Jimmi Simpson as Abaddon

Jimmi Simpson voices Abaddon, a demon trapped in a young boy’s body, who resides in the hotel and becomes a companion to the family. Simpson has a robust resume of recognizable appearances, including “Dark Matter,” “Westworld,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Pachinko,” “House of Cards,” as well as the fan-favorite “Black Mirror” episode “USS Callister” and its follow-up “Into Infinity.”

“Haunted Hotel” (Netflix)

Additional Voices

“Haunted Hotel” also has a robust roster of familiar names adding their voice to the spooky antics from episode to episode, here’s a guide.

Episode 1

  • Maria Bamford
  • Greg Chun
  • Keith David
  • Jenifer Lewis
  • Riki Lindhome
  • Matt Roller
  • Roger Craig Smith
  • Paul F. Tompkins
  • Duncan Trussell

Episode 2

  • Maria Bamford
  • Parvesh Cheena
  • Riki Lindhome
  • Sunita Mani
  • Matt Roller
  • Fred Tatasciore
  • Duncan Trussell
  • Cedric Yarbough

Episode 3

  • Tony Cavalero
  • Gaten Matarazzo
  • Benjamin Norris
  • Randall Park
  • Benjamin Plessala
  • Fred Tatasciore
  • Kari Wahlgren

Episode 4

  • Diedrich Bader
  • Eugene Cordero
  • Holley Fain
  • Jon Glaser
  • Bobby Moynihan
  • Fred Tatasciore

Episode 5

  • Siena East
  • Jan Johns
  • Phil LaMarr
  • Riki Lindhome
  • Sunita Mani
  • Matt Roller
  • Roger Craig Smith
“Haunted Hotel” (Netflix)

Episode 6

  • Ben Balmaceda
  • Melissa Fumero
  • Riki Lindhome
  • Jim Rash
  • Matt Roller
  • Carl Tart
  • Frew Tarver
  • Fred Tatasciore
  • Duncan Trussell
  • Kari Wahlgren
  • Patrick Warburton
  • Cedric Yarbrough

Episode 7

  • Greg Gallant
  • Phil LaMarr
  • Sunita Mani
  • Kevin Michael Richardson
  • Matt Roller
  • Duncan Trussell

Episode 8

  • Diedrich Bader
  • Maria Bamford
  • Lauren Culjak
  • Beth Grant
  • Benjamin Plessala
  • Mel Rodriguez
  • Matt Roller
  • David Sobolov
  • Duncan Trussell
  • Cedric Yarbrough

Episode 9

  • Fred Tatasciore
  • Matt Roller

Episode 10

  • Riki Lindhome
  • Kumail Nanjiani
  • Angourie Rice
  • Matt Roller
  • Roger Craig Smith
  • Duncan Trussell
Haleigh Foutch

Haleigh Foutch leads Audience and Editorial Partnerships at TheWrap. She joined TheWrap in 2022 after a near-decade at Collider, where she not only helped shape the brand’s editorial voice but also built its horror vertical. From content strategy to managing editor, she’s worn every hat and left her mark at every level.

