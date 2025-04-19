Hayden Christensen Enjoys ‘Heroic Side’ of Anakin Skywalker in ‘Ahsoka’ | Video

“Star Wars” star Hayden Christensen appreciates the “Ahsoka” series for allowing him to explore the “more heroic” side of his character Anakin Skywalker. While speaking to Complex at Star Wars Celebration on April 19, Christensen explained the opportunity the new series has given him as an actor.

“I think my understanding of the character is just continuing to grow. We’re getting to sort of explore different sides of Anakin, which I’m really enjoying,” he said.

Hayden Christensen is loving life as Anakin in ‘AHSOKA’ 🥹



“I’m really loving getting to play the more heroic side.” pic.twitter.com/Fgci02023r — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) April 19, 2025

“And I’m just enjoying the journey, you know. It’s a very complex character and there’s a lot going on. But I’m really loving getting to sort of play the more heroic side of the character in the Ahsoka show. I’m very excited for season two.”

The second season of “Ahsoka” went into development in January. The first season of the series concluded in October 2023.

The series, which takes place several decades before the events of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” stars Rosario Dawson as former Jedi Ahsoka, and also features other characters from “The Clone Wars” and its sequel series “Star Wars: Rebels,” including Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Huyang (David Tennant).

Christensen first reprised his role as Skywalker in the Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” before joining the “Ahsoka” cast.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. And certainly that was a part of the appeal for me was that, you know, we were going to sort of show a different side of this character,” Christensen told TheWrap in October 2022 of filming “Kenobi.”

“He’s always been a very intimidating character, but there’s a sort of brutality that’s present now. And I think it’s great. You know, some terrifying stuff!”