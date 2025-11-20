HBO’s Casey Bloys Says He’s ‘Not Concerned’ About WBD Sale: ‘A Lot of It Is Out of Our Hands’

HBO and HBO Max chairman and CEO Casey Bloys said he’s “not concerned” about his and the streaming service’s future amid Warner Bros. Discovery’s ongoing strategic review of alternatives.

“The only thing you can do in this process, and the best thing you can do, is just focus on your job. Our job is making the most impactful programming in whatever genre. All you can really think about, all of that theoretical, it’s kind of a waste of energy because I don’t know what’s going to happen. We don’t know what’s going to happen,” Bloys told reporters during HBO’s 2026 content slate presentation on Thursday. “So I don’t spend a lot of time trying to game it out, and even when we find out, the process takes a year, year and a half to close. So it’s not something that we really have to think about now.”

At the same time, Bloys said he’s “very proud” of the track record of HBO and HBO Max and would “like to see that continue.”

“We’ve all worked at HBO for a long time,” he added. “But you have to go into these processes with an open mind and a lot of it is out of our hands.”

Bloys joined HBO in 2004 as a director of development for HBO Independent Productions. He has quickly risen through the ranks, serving in various leadership roles over the past 20 years and running its programming teams for 10 of those years.

During his tenure, AT&T’s acquired Time Warner in 2018, which would see it renamed to WarnerMedia. The company would later merge with Discovery Inc. in 2022 to create Warner Bros. Discovery.

Prior to HBO, he was director of development for Wass-Stein Productions and began his career as an assistant in the Current and Development departments of CBS.

Bloys’ comments come as the first round of non-binding bids for all or part of HBO’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery are due Thursday.

Netflix and Comcast have been exploring bids for Warner’s studios & streaming business, which will separate from its linear networks business in April, while Paramount has submitted multiple bids for the entire company that ranged between $19 and $23.50 per share and were rejected for being too low.

An individual familiar with the matter previously told TheWrap that a decision on whether the company continues on with its split into Warner Bros. and Discovery Global or pursues a partial or outright sale would be made by around Christmas.

Shares of Warner Bros Discovery are up 135% in the past year, 119.9% year to date, 153.9% in the past six months and 27.9% in the past month.