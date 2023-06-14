HBO Donates $100,000 to 6 LGBTQ+ Organizations Featured in ‘We’re Here’ Season 3

HBO is doling out $100,000 to national, regional and local LGBTQ+ organizations featured as locations in the third season of its Emmy, Peabody and GLAAD award-winning unscripted series “We’re Here.”

The six recipients include PFLAG Fort Worth, MS Capital City Pride, Pride of Southern Utah, TriVersity Pride Center, Equality Florida and Lambda Legal.

The show follows Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), “Eureka” D. Huggard (Eureka O’Hara), and D.J. Pierce (Shangela) as they head to Granbury, Texas, St. George, Utah, Brevard County, Florida, Jackson, Mississippi and Sussex, New Jersey to inspire their “drag daughters to express their genuine selves in front of their families, friends and communities while promoting acceptance in their community, while at times facing increased opposition and constraints from anti-LGBTQ+ legislation laws.

PFLAG Fort Worth is one of PFLAG National’s network of over 400 chapters that provide confidential peer support, education and advocacy in communities across the United States for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender persons as well as their families and friends. MS Capital City Pride provides safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community while advocating for their needs and intentionally creating opportunities to mentor emerging leaders in the Jackson metro area.

Pride of Southern Utah is dedicated to advancing opportunities for visibility, connection, and inclusivity in the region by creating community, providing support, increasing advocacy, and promoting awareness at the personal, commercial, and legislative level. TriVersity Pride Center offers events, educational programming, a media center & lending library, support groups and more to the LGBTQ+ community and its allies living in or visiting the TriState region of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Equality Florida aims to protect the LGBTQ+ community from harassment or discrimination on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity or expression through lobbying grassroots organizing, education, and coalition building in the state. Lambda Legal is a civil rights organization that focuses on lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities as well as people living with HIV/AIDS through impact litigation, societal education, and public policy work

The third season of “We’re Here” is created by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram, who executive produce alongside director Peter LoGreco and Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Erin Gamble for The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television. Tidicue, Huggard, Pierce serve as series producers.