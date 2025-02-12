John Lithgow in Final Talks to Play Dumbledore in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series

HBO’s series adaptation of “Harry Potter” may have found its Dumbledore. John Lithgow is close to closing a deal to portray the iconic character, according to multiple media reports.

The series is expected to begin filming this summer in Leavesden. Previously, all eight of the Warner Bros. “Harry Potter” movies were filmed in the English commercial area.

“We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals,” HBO said in a statement to TheWrap.

The headmaster of Hogwarts was previously portrayed by Richard Harris in the film adaptations of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” and “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” Michael Gambon then took over the role in the six other “Harry Potter” films, and Jude Law portrayed the character in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise. If Lithgow were to play Dumbledore, this would mark the first time an American actor has played the wizard.

Lithgow is perhaps best known for starring in “The World According to Garp,” “Dexter,” “Blow Out” and “3rd Rock From the Sun.” More recently, he’s starred in FX’s “The Old Man” as well as the critically acclaimed films “Conclave” and “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Francesca Gardiner, whose previous work includes “Succession,” “Killing Eve” and “His Dark Materials,” will serve as showrunner for the series. Mark Mylod, who also worked on “Succession” as well as “Game of Thrones,” “Shameless” and “The Affair,” will serve as an executive producer. Gardiner and Mylod’s involvement was first announced during Max’s London showcase in December of 2024. Casting is currently in the works.

Previously, it was reported that “I May Destroy You” star Paapa Essiedu was being eyed for the role of Severus Snape, news that HBO avoided commenting on directly.

Despite the widespread global popularity of “Harry Potter,” there has been a great deal of criticism and concern surrounding HBO’s revival of the franchise due to J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans views. Still, the company has defended its partnership with the controversial author.

“We have been working with J.K. Rowling and in the ‘Harry Potter’ business for over 20 years,” a spokesperson for HBO said in a previous statement obtained by TheWrap. “With millions of fans continuing to enjoy movies, games and experiences, we’ve had great success and her contribution has been invaluable. We are proud to once again tell the story of ‘Harry Potter’ – the heartwarming books that speak to the power of friendship, resolve and acceptance. J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”