‘Heart of Stone': Gal Gadot Promises ‘Extremely Epic’ Action-Thriller in Netflix First Look (Video)

From “Extraction” to “The Gray Man,” Netflix has released plenty of action thrillers over the past few years. Now it is Gal Gadot’s turn to headline one with “Heart of Stone,” a spy film directed by Tom Harper (“Peaky Blinders”) and set for release next year.



“Heart of Stone” got its first sneak peek as part of Netflix’s Tudum event, with Gadot hyping the “extremely epic” film alongside co-stars Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt. Action thrillers have been a big part of Tudum, which showcases the streamer’s upcoming original series and films. Other action films showcased at the event include a sequel to “Extraction” starring Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez playing an assassin in “The Mother.”

Produced by Skydance and bought by Netflix in auction last year, the film’s plot is being kept under wraps but is said to star Gadot as Rachel Stone, a CIA agent who is tasked with recovering one of the agency’s most dangerous and valuable assets. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder are writing the script.



Gadot is producing with Jaron Varsano through their Pilot Wave banner alongside Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger and Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn. Rucka is executive producer with Patty Whitcher.



Watch the first look clip above.