The official trailer for “Heels” Season 2 is finally here, and it’s clear we’re in for an emotional ride.

The sophomore season, which premieres July 28 on Starz, picks up after Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) has been through the ringer in his personal life after parting ways with his family. Meanwhile, his brother, Ace (Alexander Ludwig), is nowhere to be found.

“Who am I? A man who’s wife and son have left him and doesn’t know where is brother is,” Spade says in the trailer. “I don’t know what I have to do to find the guy that I was before, [but] I’m gonna figure it out.”

While Jack — and fans of the family-owned wrestling organization — question how to move forward without his brother at his side, Jack leans on his Duffy Wrestling League (DWL) family as the group battles outside threats and Jack steps back into the ring.

In addition to Amell and Ludwig, Season 2 rounds out its cast with Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, Trey Tucker as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos as Diego Cottonmouth, Alice Barrett Mitchell as Carol Spade, Roxton Garcia as Thomas Spade, David James Elliott as Tom Spade, Joel Murray as Eddie Earl, CM Punk as Ricky Rabies, AJ Mendez as Elle Dorado, Josh Segarra as Brooks Rizzo and Emmy Raver-Lampman as Jen Lussier.

“Heels,” which is produced by O’Malley Ink and LBI Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television, was created by Michael Waldron. Showrunner and executive producer Mike O’Malley also plays Charlie Gully on the drama. Executive producers for “Heels” include Christopher Donnelly, Pete Segal, Patrick Walmsley and Julie Yorn.

“Heels” Season 2 premieres Friday, July 28 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on the linear Starz channel, and is available to stream at midnight (ET) on the Starz app.