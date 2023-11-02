Lionsgate Re-Ups Helen Lee-Kim as Film Group’s President of International

The respected executive joined the studio in 2017 following a prior tenure from 2007 to 2012

Helen Lee-Kim
Helen Lee-Kim

Helen Lee-Kim has re-upped her contract as president, international, for Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. Lee-Kim has generated nearly $1 billion in sales since re-joining the studio in December of 2017. She will continue to head the international licensing of Lionsgate’s slate of first-run movies while shepherding the company’s multi-platform and global direct-to-streaming business. 

Her most recent successes include “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which earned $253 million out of $440 million overseas, a 62% international uptick from “John Wick: Chapter 3.” While “Saw X,” which earned by far the best reviews of the ongoing horror franchise, is near $100 million global on a $13 million budget as it continues its overseas rollout.  

She also closed deals with international partners on key Lionsgate properties including “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.” The buzzy prequel to Lionsgate’s flagship tentpole IP, based on a novel from Suzanne Collins, will open theatrically on November 17. This summer will also see the release of the Ana de Armas-starring “John Wick” spin-off “Ballerina.”   

“Helen is a superstar whose success in growing the ‘John Wick’ and ‘Saw’ franchises worldwide is just the latest example of her ability to grow the studio’s stature as a top supplier of premium first-run films,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake. “She is a trusted partner, a great leader and an extraordinary sales executive who will continue to play a key role in moving the Company forward.” 

Lee-Kim and her team are also focused on surrounding the conventional tentpoles with multi-platform and global direct-to-streaming releases, including selling “Shotgun Wedding’ to Amazon’s Prime Video and sending “Love at First Sight” to Netflix. “Puppy Love,” a rom-com starring Grant Gustin and Lucy Hale, came about from a Buzzfeed collaboration and recently debuted on Amazon’s Freeve service.  

Lee-Kim previously served as President of International at Lionsgate from 2007-2012.  She also worked with Drake and Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Nathan Kahane at Good Universe (2012-2017) and Mandate Pictures (2003-2007). She is also an AMPAS member and serves on the Board of Directors for Korean-American Leaders in Hollywood (KALH).  

Lionsgate also announced new long-term agreements for two senior members of Lee-Kim’s team: International Motion Picture Group COO Michael Meyer and longtime MPG EVP of International Marketing Brent Jack. 

