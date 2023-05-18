‘Tooning Out the News’ and ‘Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God’ Canceled at Comedy Central

Paramount has canceled “Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God” and the animated series “Tooning Out the News,” TheWrap can confirm. The two Comedy Central shows were executive produced by Stephen Colbert.

“We will not be resuming production on another season of ‘Hell of A Week,’” a Comedy Central spokesperson said. “We thank Charlamagne and the amazing team behind the show for its impactful conversations and the incredible collaboration as we look ahead to our future partnership with Charlamagne.”

“The Emmy award-nominated ‘Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News’ pushed the boundaries of satirical news and disrupted the late-night landscape with its outspoken animated anchors,” the Comedy Central spokesperson added. “We are deeply grateful to Stephen Colbert, RJ Fried, the production team and the talented actors and animators for their unwavering partnership and dedication.”

“Tooning Out the News” was a holdover from the CBS All Access days of Paramount. The series launched in the spring of 2020 before the rebrand and covered key moments of the 2020 election, including the Democratic National Convention, the Republic National Convention and the election. The series combined live-action and animation and often mocked current events. Altogether, it ran for three seasons and 256 episodes.

The animated series has never had the most stable home. Though Season 1 premiered on the aforementioned CBS All Access, Season 2 moved to Paramount+. Thirteen more episodes were ordered for Season 3, which aired on Comedy Central. That season was then given 12 more episodes, bringing the season’s final episode count up to 25.

Comparatively, “Hell of a Week” has had a relatively stable, if short, history. Executive produced by Colbert and its host, Charlamagne, the late-night talk and variety show was titled “Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey” in its first season. Its second season was then retitled “Hell of A Week with Charlamagne tha God.” The series featured deep dives into social issues, especially those affecting younger people and the Black community and prided itself on unexpected interviews.

Deadline was the first to report the cancellations.