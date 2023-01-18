Billy Crudup Takes Us to the Moon as a Dreamy Traveling Salesman in First Trailer for ‘Hello Tomorrow!’ (Video)

AppleTV+ has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming dramedy “Hello Tomorrow!,” which is set to premiere globally on Feb. 17 with its first three episodes, followed by one new episode every Friday through April 7.

Set in a retro-future world, “Hello Tomorrow!” centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Emmy and Critics Choice Award winner Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers and revitalizes his desperate customers – but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

In addition to Crudup, the series’ ensemble cast includes Haneefah Wood (“Truth Be Told,” “One Day at a Time”), Alison Pill (“Them,” “The Newsroom”), Nicholas Podany (“Harry Potter And The Cursed Child”), Dewshane Williams (“The Umbrella Academy,” “In the Dark”), Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria (“Brockmire,” “Ray Donovan”), Matthew Maher (“Our Flag Means Death”) and Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver (“Silver Linings Playbook,” “Animal Kingdom”).

The 10-episode, half-hour series is co-created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen and produced by MRC Television. In addition to Bhalla and Jansen, Crudup, Stephen Falk, Jonathan Entwistle and Mortal Media’s Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein serve as executive producers.

“Hello Tomorrow!” is part of a group of Apple Originals that will make their global debuts this winter and spring; also among them are “Dear Edward,” “Jane,” “Liaison” and “The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy.”

Watch the full trailer in the video above.