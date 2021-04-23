Hells Kitchen

Scott Kirkland / Fox

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season Finale Whips Up a Ratings Win in Time Period

by and | April 23, 2021 @ 8:27 AM
But ABC owns the primetime tie-breaker of total viewers

Fox started off on fire last night with its “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 19 finale, which aired from 8-9 p.m., according to the earliest available primetime Nielsen data. It cooled off from there with episodes of Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” and Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins’ “The Moodys.”

The network ended up in a three-way tie for first place in the key demo ratings with ABC and NBC. ABC, which aired “Grey’s Anatomy” on Thursday, held the total-viewer tiebreaker.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

