‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season Finale Whips Up a Ratings Win in Time Period

The network ended up in a three-way tie for first place in the key demo ratings with ABC and NBC. ABC, which aired “Grey’s Anatomy” on Thursday, held the total-viewer tiebreaker.

Fox started off on fire last night with its “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 19 finale, which aired from 8-9 p.m., according to the earliest available primetime Nielsen data. It cooled off from there with episodes of Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” and Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins’ “The Moodys.”

ABC, NBC and Fox tied for first place in ratings, each with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. ABC was first in total viewers with an average of 4 million, according to preliminary numbers. NBC was second with 3.897 total viewers, Fox was fourth with 2.3 million.

For ABC, “Station 19” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.7/4 and 4.3 million total viewers. “Grey’s Anatomy” at 9 drew a 0.8/5 and 4.6 million total viewers. At 10, “Rebel” received a 0.4/3 and 3.1 million total viewers.

For NBC, “Manifest” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 3.1 million viewers. At 9, “Law & Order: SVU” had a 0.7/4 and 4.3 million viewers. “Law & Order: Organized Crime” at 10 closed the night with a 0.6/4 and 4.2 million viewers.

For Fox, the “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 19 finale — which was a showdown between contestants Kori Sutton and Mary Lou Davis, with Sutton coming out on top — at 8 p.m. whipped up a 0.8/5 and 2.8 million viewers. At 9, “Last Man Standing” managed a 0.5/3 and 2.5 million viewers. “The Moodys” at 9:30 settled for a 0.3/2 and 1.3 million viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. CBS was third in total viewers with 3.885 million, Univision was fifth with 1.4 million.

For CBS, “Young Sheldon” at 8 earned a 0.6/4 and 6.6 million viewers. At 8:30, “United States of Al” got a 0.5/4 and 5.1 million viewers. “Mom” at 9 had a 0.6/4 and 4.9 million viewers. At 9:30, “B Positive” ended the network’s comedy block with a 0.5/3 and 3.7 million viewers. A rerun followed.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 917,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 302,000, airing only the 2019 documentary film “2040” throughout its 2-hour primetime programming window.