Actor Henry Winkler has now been Emmy-nominated for his role on “Barry” for each and every season, and the veteran actor isn’t afraid to admit it feels great to be recognized.

“I don’t totally believe people who say, ‘It just doesn’t matter,’” Winkler told TheWrap hours after his nomination. “The feeling is just lovely, and it’s wonderful that Anthony [Carrigan] was recognized, it’s wonderful that Bill [Hader] was recognized.”

The conversation occurred mere hours before the current SAG-AFTRA deal with the studios runs out, which could potentially lead to an actor’s strike. Something Winkler has been through before.

“First of all, without the writers there is nothing. They are the beginning and the end. That’s number one,” he said. “Number two, there are a very small percentage — I was at the strike in 1980 when we had that big celebration at the Hollywood Bowl, and we didn’t have all of the other crafts supporting us. It was very contentious in 1980. The fact is, there’s a very small percentage of actors who make a sustainable living. And those at the edge who are making a living, you know being an actor is not necessarily living the high life. It is like every other craft, every other union — you make a living and the cost of living is not commensurate with what you’re making.”

Winkler added that he doesn’t think strikes are “willy nilly,” noting that things feel different this time around.

The “Happy Days” actor is Emmy-nominated for supporting actor in a comedy series for the fourth and final season of “Barry,” in which he played acting teacher Gene Cousineau. He won the Emmy for the first season of the show, and is up against Carrigan in the supporting actor category while Hader scored nominations for acting, directing, writing and producing as “Barry” was also nominated for Best Comedy Series.

“They put together an incredible bunch of human beings in order to make this show,” Winkler said. “There was a credo that both Alec Berg and Bill had from the very beginning, ‘No a–holes.’ And they kept their word. Everybody was supportive.”

Winkler stressed that there is a “tremendous sadness” now that the show is over, saying it was “lovely” to be surrounded by the cast and crew every day. “I’m going to miss it very much.”

The Emmys are currently scheduled to air on Fox on Sept. 18. If SAG-AFTRA strikes alongside the WGA, that date will likely be moved.