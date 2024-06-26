Tom Hanks and Robin Wright Reunite, Digitally De-Aged, for Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ Trailer

Robert Zemeckis’ “Here” is nearly here. The film, which reunites Zemeckis with his “Forrest Gump” stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, hits theaters this November. A new trailer has just been released, giving you a great idea what the team is up to now — watch it above.

“Here” is based on Richard McGuire’s graphic novel of the same name, which was released by Pantheon Books in 2014, was based on a six-page comic strip McGuire originally published in 1989. The graphic novel, like the film, is told from a fixed point of view in a family home. The camera doesn’t move, just watching the action unfold over the years, from the distant past to the far future.

What’s unique about the TriStar Pictures/Miramax film is that it used a generative AI-assisted technology called Metaphysic Live, which allowed for face-swap and digital de-aging to happen in real time.

Zemeckis has always been on the technological cutting edge, whether it’s “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” “Forrest Gump” or his performance-capture movies like “The Polar Express” and “Beowulf.”

Since 1994’s “Forrest Gump,” which won them both much-deserved Academy Awards, Hanks and Zemeckis collaborated on “Cast Away,” “The Polar Express” and most recently the direct-to-Disney+ live-action version of “Pinocchio.” This is the first movie that Hanks, Wright and Zemeckis have made together since “Forrest Gump.” Also along for the ride is “Forrest Gump” screenwriter Eric Roth, who cowrote the script for “Here” with Zemeckis.

The film also stars Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly, Michelle Dockery, Nikki Amuka-Bird and David Fynn. It features a new score by frequent collaborator Alan Silvestri and was produced by Jack Rapke, Bill Block, Derek Hogue and Zemeckis.

“Here” opens in theaters on Nov. 15.