HFPA Appoints 3 Independent Members to Board of Directors

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, as part of its new overhaul measures, has appointed three independent, non-members of the group to its board of directors, marking a first for the Golden Globes organization.

Joining the board are Dr. Joanna Dodd Massey, Jeff Harris and Sharlette Hambrick, the first independent directors of the HFPA.

The new board now includes 15 total members, including 12 active members and the three independent additions. HFPA members elected the 12 internal directors in August and elected German journalist Helen Hoehne as the Association’s president just last week.

“The inclusion of these experienced professionals from outside the HFPA completes one of the most important commitments the members made earlier this year to open up and listen to other points of view and input,” Hoehne said in a statement. “This is a historic moment for the HFPA as we show our continued commitment with yet another step towards meaningfully diversifying Hollywood. These three successful individuals will bring fresh perspective to the table as we begin a new chapter in our journey.”

Harris is a non-profit executive and heads JB Harris Consulting, which supports organizations bringing programs and resources to BIPOC communities. He previously served as CEO of the Junior Statesmen Foundation.

Dodd Massey is a communications marketing executive and board director who advises executive teams at Fortune 500 companies, startups and nonprofits. She has previously worked at companies including Conde Nast, Lionsgate, CBS, Viacom, Discovery and Hasbro.

Hambrick is the CEO of Y-Tulip Productions and was a longtime producer of “Entertainment Tonight.”

All new board and committee members will undergo DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) and leadership training for their respective roles.