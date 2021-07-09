hfpa golden globes building

Golden Globes Org Shelves Plan to Build a $50 Million New Headquarters (Exclusive)

by | July 9, 2021 @ 11:00 AM

The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s project was sidelined first by COVID — and then its own turmoil

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has indefinitely shelved a plan to build a new headquarters on a West Hollywood lot near its existing building that would have cost $40 million to $60 million, according to multiple insiders familiar with the plans.

The project, launched two years ago with the purchase of a $16 million lot and the hiring of the A-list architecture firm Frederick Fisher and Partners, has come to a standstill due to a number of factors. First, the coronavirus pandemic that started shortly after the HFPA bought the lot in 2019 slowed all activity. Second, the August 2020 death of HFPA President Lorenzo Soria, who had spearheaded the project made progress difficult. And more recently, the internal turmoil following industry-wide criticism of the organization over accusations of corruption and a lack of Black members.

Beatrice Verhoeven

Film Editor, Twitter: @bverhoev

